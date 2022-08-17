'Full House' Star Jodie Sweetin Honored Bob Saget at Her Wedding

Full House star Jodie Sweetin recently re-married, and the former child star honored her on-screen dad Bob Saget at the wedding. Speaking to E!'s Daily Pop, Sweetin shared that she and fellow Full House alum John Stamos had a special moment during her July 30 nuptials, which also featured a memorial to Sagat. Interestingly, the heartfelt tribute wasn't even intentional to begin with, however.

"John was getting ready to leave the house, I guess, and [his wife] Caitlin [McHugh] looked at him and was like, 'You can't wear that shirt. That shirt's not working. It doesn't look good.' He's like, 'Ugh, fine,'" the Stephani Tanner actress shared. "So he goes up to his closet, grabs a black button-up shirt, gets in the car. He's like 'Why is this shirt so big? Why is this shirt so big?' He realized it was one of the shirts [Bob's wife] Kelly [Rizzo] had given him out of Bob's closet, and it was this black button-up that Bob would always wear." Sweetin added, "It was Bob's shirt, so Bob was there in this weird little way. I hugged John and then l like, kissed the shirt. I was like, 'Bob's here too.'"

Saget died on Jan. 9, following a stand-up show in Florida. The Full House star had spoken with his wife, Kelly Rizzo, just hours before his death and was scheduled to fly home the next day. After not hearing from him for several hours, Rizzo called up the hotel, the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. Security was sent up to his room and, sadly, this is when he was found dead. The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed the actor's death in a social media statement after authorities were called to the Ritz-Carlton shortly after 4 p.m. ET.

Previously, authorities shared autopsy results that indicated Saget's death was "the result of blunt head trauma." It was ruled that the actor's manner of death was an accident not connected to the use of toxins or illicit drugs. Additionally, the autopsy also found that Saget had serious fractures around his eyes and to the back of his head when he died. According to People, investigators later came to believe Saget fell unconscious in the hotel bathroom, landing on his back on the marble floor and striking his head. It is believed that he eventually regained consciousness and stumbled to bed. Police think that he lost consciousness again, in the bed, and eventually died.