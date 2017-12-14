Alan Thicke’s Memory Lives on as Family Pays Tribute One Year After His Death

Alan Thicke passed away on Dec. 13, 2016, at age 69, and the actor’s family is honoring his memory one year later.

Both Thicke’s youngest son, Carter Thicke, and widow, Tanya Callau Thicke, remembered the actor on Twitter.

Carter used the social media platform to share a snap of himself as a young boy in his father’s arms.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been a year,” he wrote. “Some days it feels like it was only yesterday and other days it feels like its been years. Nothing can really describe the loss, but I feel you here everyday in my life. I miss my best friend and partner in crime. I love you Pops.”

Callau Thicke posted a photo of the couple posing on a fence with a pair of horses in the background. Callau Thicke and the late actor married in 2005.

“It’s been 1 year today – how I miss my bestfriend, husband , best companion in all things,” she wrote. “The hole in my heart has yet to heal, but I know you are still with me. I can’t wait to see the path god has planned for me. One day we will be reunited. I love you H ~always & forever , W.”

Alan died after suffering a ruptured aorta while playing hockey with Carter.

The actor was also honored by his TV family, with Growing Pains co-star and Alan’s TV daughter, Tracey Gold, sharing a snap of the two with co-star Jeremy Miller from the last time the pair saw Alan.

“Missing Alan…hard to believe it’s been a year,” Gold wrote. “Didn’t know this would be the last time I saw him.”

