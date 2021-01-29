'The Masked Dancer': Every Contestant Revealed so Far

With only five celebrities left to unmask on this season of The Masked Dancer, it's time to look back on all the stars who have already taken to the dance floor in an over-the-top costume in an attempt to fool the panel consisting of Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, and Ashley Tisdale. From rap legends to activists and children's programming icons, the first season of The Masked Singer spinoff has been all over the place when it comes to who is hiding underneath the elaborate costumes. Hosted by Craig Robinson, the Fox competition show is giving viewers a whole other side of some of the famous faces they've seen in far different circumstances. With only dancing performances and a host of clues to help piece together the identities, some of these masked celebrity dancers have taken the panelists completely by surprise. Keep scrolling to see who has been unmasked this season and who is still in the running to take home the win this season.

Disco Ball The first celebrity to be unmasked on The Masked Dancer's premiere season was rapper Ice-T, who busted a move in the Disco Ball costume to "Uptown Funk" by Bruno Mars. The panelists were stumped at his identity, even though his clue package showed Disco Ball pouring a glass of iced tea and pointing to a shark fin in reference to his Law & Order: SVU character, Det. Fin Tutuola. prevnext

Ice Cube Next up to be eliminated was the Ice Cube, who was revealed in week two to be Bill Nye, the Emmy-winning scientist known for his educational programming. Nye took to the stage with a swing dance to a cover of Lady Gaga’s "Bad Romance" by Postmodern Jukebox, but failed to impress the judges. Included in his clue package were cues about climate change and the environment, which is where Nye has put his concentration in recent years. prevnext

Moth The third celebrity performer to get sent home on The Masked Dancer was one who took people by surprise. Elizabeth Smart, who has become an advocate for missing persons and victims of assault after being a victim of a kidnapping and sexual assault as a teenager, was unmasked as the Moth after dancing to Michael Bublé’s version of "Sway." Panelist Brian Austin Green did manage to guess Smart's identity, while the others theorized it was Karlie Kloss, Kathy Griffin or Jewel. prevnext

Cricket Next to go home was the Cricket, who was unmasked to reveal musician Brian McKnight after dancing to Montell Jordan’s "This Is How We Do It" during the fourth week of performances. After putting the clues together, panelist Paula Abdul got her guess right with the "Back at One" hitmaker, but the others guessed stars such as Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte, and Ashton Kutcher. prevnext

Hammerhead The next star to be unmasked was the Hammerhead, who turned out to be Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino. The reality star was sent packing after his performance to Santa Esmeralda’s version of "Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood," and admitted to the judges that he was certainly no dancer, despite having made it midway through the season. The panelists were close to guessing the MTV star but ended up guessing his Jersey Shore co-stars Pauly D and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino. prevnext

Final Five There are five more celebrities awaiting unmasking later this season on The Masked Dancer. Cotton Candy has the judges guessing she could be Tara Lipinski, Gabby Butler, Simone Biles and Kristi Yamaguchi with performances to songs like “Great Balls of Fire,” by Jerry Lee Lewis. The panelists have guessed Kat Von D, Dita Von Teese, Ashley Graham, or Kate Upton could be behind the Exotic Bird after her dances to songs like "Rush," by Lewis Capaldi feat. Jessie Reyez. Sloth, the panelists think, could be Bradley Cooper, John C. Reilly, or Sacha Baron Cohen after his dance to "Ain’t That a Kick in the Head," by Dean Martin last week. prevnext