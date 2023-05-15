Jamie Foxx to Host New Game Show Following Medical Complication

Jamie Foxx and his daughter, Corinne Foxx, will host a new Fox game show, the network announced a month after the actor was hospitalized with an undisclosed medical condition. We Are Family is another music-centric game show, set to premiere in 2024. It is one of several unscripted projects unveiled during Fox's upfront presentation to advertisers Monday, as the network loaded its 2023-2024 schedule with shows that would not be impacted by the Writers Guild of America's strike.

We Are Family will put the spotlight on the non-famous members of celebrities' families. They will perform duets with their famous relative, who will be hidden from the studio audience. All 100 members of the audience will be contestants, who make it through multiple rounds of clues and games to win up to $100,000 by correctly guessing the celebrities' identities.

The guest stars will come from the worlds of sports, music, movies, shows, and more. The series will be produced by Apploff Entertainment and Fox Alternative Entertainment. Jeff Apploff and Foxx are the executive producers, with Matilda Zoltowski serving as the showrunner.

"We are thrilled to be developing We Are Family with Jeff Apploff and our friends at Fox Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of Beat Shazam," Jamie and Corinne Foxx said in a joint statement. "We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we've had creating it when it premieres next year."

"Jamie and Corinne are important partners to the Fox Family," Allison Wallach, Fox Entertainment Unscripted Programming President, added. "Their boundless energy and charming interplay with contestants are irresistible, which make them the perfect hosts of We Are Family. This series joins Fox's fast-growing list of premium music-centric competition series."

Foxx and Corinne already have a close relationship with Fox as the stars of Beat Shazam. The show's sixth season will debut on May 23, with Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne sitting in for the Foxx family as it is filmed in Ireland. The Ray star is still recovering from a medical complication he suffered in Georgia last month. Corinne shared a positive update on her father's health on May 12 to dispute reports that his family was preparing for the "worst."

"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," Corinne wrote. "In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!" She also teased an "exciting work announcement" coming soon.

We Are Family was not the only new unscripted competition show Fox announced Monday. David Spade will also host a new game show called Snake Oil. Kitchen Nightmares, Farmer Wants a Wife, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktackular, The Masked Singer, Name That Tune, I Can See Your Voice, Hell's Kitchen, and Next Level Chef will all be back during the 2023-2024 TV season.