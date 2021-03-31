'The Masked Singer': New Photos Revealed Ahead of Group B's Wildcard Round

The Masked Singer is releasing new photos of each Group B singer — except for the still-yet-a-mystery Wildcard contestant — ahead of Wednesday night's new episode (which can be watched live on Fubo TV or the next day on Hulu). In the new photos, Piglet, Grandpa Monster, Black Swan and Chameleon can all be seen singing their hearts out onstage after surviving the first round and beating out the Phoenix, who was ultimately revealed to be Caitlyn Jenner. The first three episodes of Season 5 have been jam-packed with crazy reveals and all kinds of twists and turns, including the new Wildcard contestants. Group A's Wildcard contestant turned up during Week 3 as Orca — about whose identity fans have plenty of guesses. Fans are eager to see the Wildcard character who will disrupt Wednesday night's episode. Until then, keep scrolling to see new sneak peek photos of Season 5, Episode 4's Group B performances.

PIGLET (Photo: Michael Becker/FOX) Here is the Piglet performing during Wednesday night's episode. He is flanked by a plethora of background dancers in what appears to be a carnival setting complete with balloons, toy piglets and lots and lots of ice cream. For Piglet's first performance, he sang "Speechless" by Dan + Shay and revealed clues with strong romantic vibes, calling himself a "hopeless romantic" who wears his "heart on his sleeve." He also told the judges that he's a "ham" who "loves being onstage." prevnext

PIGLET (Continued) (Photo: Michael Becker/FOX) Judge Ken Jeong guessed that Piglet was American Idol alum Adam Lambert, which guest host Niecy Nash and judge Nicole Scherzinger didn't agree with. Scherzinger guessed Charlie Puth, but fans have a different theory: Nick Lachey. Given Lachey's hometown Cincinnati's "Porkopolis" nickname and famed Flying Pig marathon, fans are convinced. prevnext

GRANDPA MONSTER (Photo: Michael Becker/FOX) In Wednesday's episode, Grandpa Monster appears to be getting jiggy with it in a trailer park themed setting. Giant pink flamingos sit in between brightly colored trailers, inflatable pools and charcoal grills, giving fun summer vibes for his yet-to-be-revealed performance. Last time Grandpa Monster appeared, he sang "Mambo No. 5" by Lou Bega, surprising the judges by throwing away Grandpa Monster's walker and breaking into an energetic performance — proving he's anything but a grandpa. prevnext

GRANDPA MONSTER (Continued) (Photo: Michael Becker/FOX) In his clue package, Grandpa Monster could be seen at the beach at first. He then said that he was a "trouble-making fool" as a child. Elsewhere in the package, there were clues related to a chalkboard (that appeared to have a football play on it), the figure 97%, and 6.2 tons. Judges Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy both thought he could be an athlete, mentioning Johnny Manziel and Mike "The Miz" Mizanin. Jeong guessed Scott Disick with a zing that the 97% figure was a nod to the 37-year-old reality star dating women born after 1997. prevnext

BLACK SWAN (Photo: Michael Becker/FOX) In Wednesday night's episode, Black Swan appears to give a dramatic performance (though it's true any photos could be perceived as dramatic in that imperial costume of hers). At one point, she's photographed sitting on a large swing, making us wonder if she makes a grand entrance from the ceiling somehow. Pyrotechnics appear to be involved as she belts it out on a raised platform in other photos. prevnext

BLACK SWAN (Continued) (Photo: Michael Becker/FOX) For her first performance, Black Swan sang an impressive rendition of "Barracuda" by Heart, strutting her stuff as she did so. In her clue package, she said that she is "incredibly rare" and that her talent made her "someone else's prey." She was also spotted standing on a red X on the floor, which McCarthy thought might be an X-Factor reference. Due to chess references in her clue package, Jeong guessed The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy. Meanwhile, Scherzinger wondered if Black Swan was Leona Lewis. prevnext

CHAMELEON (Photo: Michael Becker/FOX) In Chameleon's latest performance, he appears to be having a good time — and might even be joined by a lady Chameleon? The mystical seeming performance is decorated with palm-reading decor, a psychic booth and a giant crystal ball. His height is once again emphasized in a photo where he towers over Niecy Nash in his impressive costume. prevnext