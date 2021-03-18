'The Masked Singer' Season 5: Who Is Chameleon? Clues, Guesses and Performances

✖

The Masked Singer Season 5 kicked off Wednesday night, and Chameleon was one of the contest's most colorful contestants. Chameleon is one of five performers sorted into Group B, which also includes Black Swan, Grandpa Monster, Phoenix and Piglet. While the animal inspired a similar character in the U.K. Masked Singer, the U.S. version's Chameleon has seen U.S. version of The Masked Singer has wild Elvis Presley/Evel Knievel twist. For those wanting to check out the character's talents, the show is streamable each week via FuboTV, which currently has a free trial offer.

We'll be breaking down each of the performances from The Masked Singer's Chameleon, including clues that producers (and Cluedle-Doo) show each week. We'll also note what the judges have been guessing (even if their choices seem a bit off the mark). Scroll through to learn what we know about this singing lizard. Of course, spoilers are ahead.

(Photo: Michael Becker/FOX)

Season 5, Episode 2 — "Shamrock and Roll"

The Chameleon walked onto the stage, and the judges quickly took notice of his height. His clue package kept the cool vibes going, as the masked celebrity could be seen riding a motorcycle with a pair of dice on it. Another clue that the judges pointed out was the number 23. Chameleon said that it was his "pops" who taught him to "keep up with the times." He was also seen in a tech-filled room complete with a sound board, leading the judges to guess that he was possibly a DJ.

Chameleon was as suave as could be as he performed "Ride Wit Me" by Nelly. After his performance, he told the judges, "I love being in front of people" whether that's "onstage or at home." Ken Jeong guessed that the individual is an athlete and that he's possibly Dwight Howard. Because of the fact that his clue package featured a reference to his father, Robin Thicke thought that it's Redfoo, whose father is famous record producer Berry Gordy. Although, Nicole Scherzinger thought that the show was throwing them a curveball and that it was Nick Cannon behind the mask, despite the fact that he has not been able to host the first few episodes of the program due to his positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Who is Chameleon? Everyone is wondering! The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. We here at PopCulture.com will be preparing loads of coverage for The Masked Singer Season 5, so stay tuned!

