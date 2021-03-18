'The Masked Singer' Season 5: Who Is Piglet? Clues, Guesses and Performances

✖

The Masked Singer Season 5 came in with a new episode and new performances on Wednesday. As part of the festivities, we saw the first of Piglet. Piglet is one of five performers sorted into Group B, which also includes Black Swan, Chameleon Grandpa Monster and Phoenix. While some early guesses are already floating around for this porky performer, we still don't have a sure idea of Piglet's identity. VIewers can make their own guesses by watching each week via live TV or services like FuboTV, which currently has a free trial offer.

We'll be breaking down each of the performances from The Masked Singer's Piglet, including clues from standard packages (and Cluedle-Doo segments) each week. We'll also note what the judges have been guessing, even if their ideas widely vary. Scroll to learn more, but be wary that spoilers are ahead.

(Photo: Michael Becker/FOX)

Season 5, Episode 2 — "Shamrock and Roll"

The final contestant from Group B to perform was Piglet. He emerged on the stage full of energy, but he was able to slow things down for his performance. Piglet's clue package was like something out of The Bachelor, with him saying that he hasn't always been "lucky in love." They also mentioned that they've given out a few roses in their past. The other clues included a pink question mark, a heart and ax tattoo on his sleeve, and an alarm clock set to 6.

While Piglet was all about the fun and energy, they took an emotional approach to their performance of "Speechless" by Dan + Shay. Following their performance, they told the judges, "I'm a ham, I love being on stage." Ken Jeong guessed that they were American Idol alum Adam Lambert, which guest host Niecy Nash and Nicole Scherzinger didn't agree with. Scherzinger said that she picked up on the rose and thorn clues and said that it could be Bella Thorne's ex, singer Charlie Puth.

Who is Piglet? Who knows! The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. As previously noted, it's watchable on FuboTV during its standard broadcast time. Episodes are also gonna be streaming on Hulu the following day. We here at PopCulture.com will be preparing loads of coverage for The Masked Singer Season 5, so stay tuned!

