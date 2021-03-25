'The Masked Singer' The Orca Clues, Guesses and Performances

✖

The Masked Singer Season 5 kept on rolling Wednesday night, and we met an all-new singer in the process. "The Orca" has joined Group A, which also includes Raccoon, Robopine, Russian Doll and Seashell. This addition comes in as part of the show's Wildcard twist, which will see four new singers enter the competition over the next few weeks. To watch the show as it happens, head over to FuboTV, which currently has a free trial offer running.

We'll be breaking down each of the performances from The Masked Singer's new Wildcard performer, including the clues displayed each week. We'll make note of judges' guesses and thoughts along the way. Scroll through to learn what we know about the masked mystery mascot. Of course, spoilers are ahead.

Season 5, Episode 3 — "Group A Wildcard Round – Enter The Wildcards!”

The Orca surged onto the stage to a Jaws-like score. He delivered his clues from a pizza restaurant set. He said that he was close to giving up on his dream of becoming a performer when he was 24 years old, and in desperation, he resorted to hiding his audition tapes inside of pizza boxes as he delivered them. Like the other contestants, the Orca presented a self-portrait this week -- a graffiti-style painting of the Orca on a grey brick wall riding a stylized wave.

The Orca sang "We're Not Gonna Take It" by Twisted Sister, with a full complement of band members and dancers in aquatic get-ups. He finished with a ragged cry of: "Orca's not gonna take it anymore!" The judges then submitted their first impression guesses, which ranged from surfer Laird Hamilton to Dave Grohl to, strangely, Gordon Ramsey.

Who exactly is this wild new singer? Only time will tell! The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. As previously mentioned, it's watchable live on FuboTV, which has a free trial promotion happening right now. Episodes can be also watched the next day on Hulu, if you're tied up on Wednesday nights. PopCulture.com has continuing coverage for The Masked Singer Season 5 lined up, so stay tuned!

