✖

The Masked Singer Season 5, Episode 2, "Shamrock and Roll," gave fans their first look and listen to Group B. Unfortunately, it was the only look we'll get of one contestant. Group B — Black Swan, Chameleon, Grandpa Monster, Phoenix, and Piglet —took the stage, and only four of them now remain after this elimination. Continue on to see which musical mascot had to unmask tonight, if you didn't tune in live via FuboTV (which has a free trial offer going on right now). (Spoilers ahead, obviously.)

In the end, Phoenix was the one who got the boot. Before they revealed their identity, the show featured the first impression guesses from the judges. Robin Thicke guessed Laverne Cox. Nicole Scherzinger thought that it was Perez Hilton. But, she changed up her guess to Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness. Ken Jeong's first guess was Caitlyn Jenner, but he ended up changing it to RuPaul. Jenny McCarthy's first guess was also Jenner, a choice which she stuck with. Ultimately, Phoenix removed their mask and revealed that they were indeed Jenner.

Guest host Niecy Nash asked why she decided to do The Masked Singer, to which Jenner said that she likes an adventure, adding, "I like challenges, I race cars, I fly airplanes." She also said that she thought that it was "fun." When asked what her kids would say, Jenner said that they wouldn't be surprised to see her take on this challenge. At the end of the episode, the Olympic athlete performed an encore of "Tik Tok" by Kesha, which she performed earlier in the episode. This means that Group B's surviving members — Black Swan, Chameleon, Piglet, and Grandpa Monster— will be joining the remaining Group A singers — Russian Doll, Seashell, Porcupine, and Raccoon.

The Masked Singer Season 5 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. You can tune in live using FuboTV (get a free trial). You can also watch The Masked Singer on Hulu the day after its broadcast premiere. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more weekly updates on The Masked Singer and its reveals.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.