'The Masked Singer': Is Wiz Khalifa the Chameleon?

The Masked Singer introduced five new masked celebrities into the mix on Wednesday night's episode, as Group B — Piglet, Grandpa Monster, Phoenix, Chameleon, and Black Swan — showcased their vocal chops. One of those singers, the Phoenix, was eliminated at the end of the episode, and it was revealed that they were Caitlyn Jenner. Of course, that means that fans are still wondering who could be behind the masks of the other four singers. More specifically, could the Chameleon be rapper Wiz Khalifa?

According to Hip Hop DX, many fans believe that the "Black and Yellow" rapper is the Chameleon. Viewers picked up on the fact that Chameleon's vocals, which he put on display during a performance of Nelly's "Ride Wit Me," seemed to match up with Khalifa's. One fan even tweeted, “The chameleon on masked singer has to be WIZ there is no other option. Calling it now.” Another viewer wrote on Twitter, "Immediately when I heard him sing, my first instinct was Wiz Khalifa. I've never been so sure in my entire life. I could point that voice out anywhere."

I mean if everyone is guessing Wiz Khalifa as the #ChameleonMask then im gonna go with that answer too @MaskedSingerFOX ! #TheMaskedSinger — ᴮᴱ Christy⁷ ⟭⟬⟬⟭is seeing BTS in Dallas! (@BEvansBabyGirl) March 18, 2021

While fans will have to wait some time to see whether the Chameleon is actually Khalifa, they did get to see who was behind the Phoenix mask on the most recent episode. After performing a rendition of Kesha's "Tik Tok," the Phoenix was eliminated from the competition. Guest host Niecy Nash, who has been filling in for Nick Cannon after he tested positive for COVID-19, then urged the judges to share their final guesses behind Phoenix's identity. Ultimately, both Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong correctly guessed that Phoenix was Jenner.

Following her time on The Masked Singer, Jenner opened up to Entertainment Weekly about appearing on the program. She told the outlet that she was originally asked to do the show in the past, but that she said no. However, considering that she has "nothing but time" now because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she decided to take on the challenge. Jenner explained, "And I've always said to my kids, 'Don't be afraid to take risks in life.' That's how you grow as a person — trying new things, trying things that you're uncomfortable with — because then that'll become your new norm. And so I thought, well, maybe I should practice what I'm preaching here and try something totally out of my element with something like this. And so I said yes."