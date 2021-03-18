'The Masked Singer' Season 5: Who Is Grandpa Monster? Clues, Guesses and Performances

✖

The Masked Singer Season 5 returned Wednesday night, and fans same a familiar face. The Monster costume has been a staple of the show's U.S. version, and its latest iteration, Grandpa Monster, debuted in Season 5's second episode. Grandpa Monster is one of five performers sorted into Group B, which also includes Black Swan, Chameleon, Phoenix and Piglet. For those wanting to check out this lastest Monster in action, the musical program is available via FuboTV (which currently offers a free trial).

The Masked Singer's Grandpa Monster has a big reputation to live up to, and we'll keep track of their performance this season here. Below are clues, showcase recaps and what the judges panel — Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke — are thinking. Scroll through to see we know about Grandpa Monster. Spoilers lie ahead, so be cautious if you're planning to watch the episode at a later time.

(Photo: Michael Becker/FOX)

Season 5, Episode 2 — "Shamrock and Roll"

The Grandpa Monster emerged onto the stage complete with a walker. However, it wasn't before long that he was busting out the moves. In his clue package, Grandpa Monster could be seen at the beach at first. He then said that he was a "trouble-making fool" as a child. Elsewhere in the package, there were clues related to a chalkboard (that appeared to have a football play on it), 97%, and 6.2 tons.

As soon as started his performance, he threw the walker away for his rendition of "Mambo No. 5" by Lou Bega. Not only was he showcasing his best dance moves, but the judges also thought that their voice sounded like it was on the younger side despite his costume. Once he was done, Grandpa Monster said that he was doing The Masked Singer in order "to start fresh." Both Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy were thinking that they could be an athlete, with them mentioning both Johnny Manziel and Mike "The Miz" Mizanin. Ken Jeong guessed Scott Disick, jokingly saying that the 97% was in reference to how the reality star only dates women after 1997.

Just who might Grandpa Monster be? We'll find out eventually! The Masked Singer airs each and every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. FuboTV, which has a free trial promotion happening right now, is streaming the show's broadcast live each week, and you can watch them the next-day via Hulu. Stay looped in to the The Masked Singer Season 5 here on PopCulture.com!

