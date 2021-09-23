Who Is Mother Nature in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6?

The Masked Singer‘s new crop of celebrities are in the thick of taking on the masked challenge. The premiere from Wednesday continues Thursday and the show, which you can watch on FuboTV live thanks to a free trial for new users, introduced the contestants in Group A — Skunk, Bull, Mother Nature, Octopus, and Puffer Fish. Mother Nature’s costume left the judges shocked and the masked celebrity’s performance equally blew them away. You might be wondering though, who is Mother Nature?

Season 6, Episode 1: “2 Night Season Premiere, Part 1: Group A Premiere”

Mother Nature arrived on the stage with some “swag,” as Nick Cannon put it. She explained in her clue package that she wanted to be the ultimate, natural identity because she has “done it all.” She was able to change with the seasons, but the one thing she hasn’t been able to do is to become a mother. As she held up a penny and gazed at a photo of Wayne Brady, she explained that it took her some time to come to terms with this. eventually, she came to realize that she already has a loving family. Even though she isn’t a mother, Mother Nature said, as lightning and rain appeared, that she won’t hesitate to take on anyone who hurts her family. Finally, she help up a sparkler as she said that she’s going to “blossom” with her performance.

Mother Nature, indeed, showcased what she’s made of as she sang Diana Ross’ “I’m Coming Out.” After singing her heart out, she explained that she chose “Mother Nature” because it’s a “force to be reckoned with. She’s beautiful and scary at the same time.” Ken Jeong picked up on some comedian vibes, throwing around guesses like Aisha Tyler and Tiffany Haddish. Nicole Scherzinger thought that it could be Chelsea Handler. Robin Thicke thought back to the clue package, including how they mentioned they aren’t a mother, and guessed Tracee Ellis Ross.

Catch Up

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.