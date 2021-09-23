Who Is Puffer Fish in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6?

The Masked Singer introduced fans to the newest singers during Wednesday night’s premiere (to catch up on the show live, turn to FuboTV which is offering a free trial for new subscribers). Fans got to see their first look at Octopus, Bull, Mother Nature, Puffer Fish, and the Skunk. Puffer Fish, in particular, got the judges talking. But, who is the Puffer Fish?

Season 6, Episode 1: “2 Night Season Premiere, Part 1: Group A Premiere”

Puffer Fish’s clue package began with her being beamed up to a spaceship that came complete with a disco ball. She said that she was excited about becoming the Puffer Fish because she knows all about defending herself. The Puffer Fish grew up wanted to blend in, but she wasn’t able to. She said that she was a “weird kid in science class” who would mess up the experiments. The Masked Singer showcased the Puffer Fish doing one of those very experiments, which involved beakers on a scale and a volcanic explosion in the background.

As a man held up a boomerang, the Puffer Fish said that her voice has always been “different.” While the show focused on a guitar that was labeled with the Spanish translation “guitarra,” the Pufferfish said that she learned to “stand up” for herself after being bullied. She certainly made sure to stand out while performing Doja Cat’s “Say So.”

Puffer Fish explained that she wanted to be on the show as the underwater creature because she’s the “queen of the sea.” Nicole Scherzinger then shared a guess that seemed to get the other judges on board, saying that it could be Paula Abdul. KenJeong thought that it could be a comedian, guessing Issa Rae. Robin Thicke thought that it could be Jessica Alba.

