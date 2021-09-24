‘The Masked Singer’ Live Updates: Puffer Fish Unmasked

Group A is back for more on the second part of The Masked Singer‘s Season 6 premiere. The remaining competitors — Skunk, Bull, and Puffer Fish — return to join two new faces. By the end of the night, only four competitors could remain in Group A. So, who wowed the judges? Stay tuned to PopCulture’s live blog to find out everything you need to know about the episode, including who is behind Mother Nature’s mask. (Additionally, if you want to catch the episode live, you can check out FuboTV, which is offering a free trial to new users.)

Another Unmasking

While they all performed well, one of the contestants in Group A still had to get the boot at the end of the episode. Cannon announced that the Puffer Fish would be leaving. The judges then shared their final guesses, which were Jessica Alba (Thicke), Nelly Furtado (McCarthy), Zoe Saldana (Jeong), and Monica (Scherzinger). Ultimately, Puffer Fish unmasked and revealed that they were Toni Braxton.

8:50 p.m. — A Second Wildcard

Cannon shared that it was time to introduce the audience to the second Wildcard contestant, the Baby. The Baby then waddled onto the stage in a onesie and with a blanket in hand. In their clue package, the Baby (who seemed to have a British accent) said that they’re really larger than life. As a Godzilla-sized version of the Baby stormed through New York City, he explained that he was in the baby Rat Pack. The Baby has had a lengthy career in music and movies. He even mentioned, while storming near the White House, that he replaced Arnold Schwarzenegger in a film.

After emerging from his playpen, the Baby began to sing Barry White’s “You’re the First, The Last, My Everything.” The Baby’s locker contained one of his report cards, which noted that he failed Driver’s Ed. Jeong then shared that it could be Will Smith. McCarthy went with Vin Diesel, but Thicke thought of Chuck Norris.

8:39 p.m. ET — The Bull Rushes In

Bull said that when he was in school, he “marched to the beat of my own drum.” But, overall, the place where he felt the most free was his garage. While holding up a photo of the Disney Concert Hall, Bull explained that he would transform his garage for his performances.

The Bull’s rendition of “What Hurts the Most” (made famous by Rascal Flatts) ties back to his first crush. After his fabulous performance, Cannon showcased his locker. In true wild fashion, Bull’s locker actually had a few cheerleaders emerge from it, as he explained that he’s always been a fan of crowds. All of the clues had Jeong thinking it was Darren Criss. Thicke was getting some rock vibes, guessing Brendon Flowers and Rufus Wainwright. McCarthy thought that it could be a former Disney star, suggesting Zac Efron or one of the Jonas Brothers.

8:30 p.m. ET — Puffer Fish Is Back

The Puffer Fish reflected that when they were a child, they were a bit “sheltered” because their family was very religious. While holding a blue diary, Puffer Fish said that she wasn’t allowed to go to the movies or listen to certain music. As a result, she had to keep her dreams to herself. She explained, while a birdbath with cardinals was in view, that she turned heads when she first came onto the scene because of her looks.

Puffer Fish is sure to get people talking with her performance of Dua Lipa’s “Levatating.” Their performance had the judges stumped. But, her locker gave them some more insight. In the locker, there was a sash that read “Spelling Bee Champion,” which she said was a reference to having “letters.” Jeong took that in an interesting direction, saying that it could be someone like M.I.A. McCarthy guessed Nelly Furtado while Thicke thought of Vanessa Hudgens.

8:21 p.m. — Return of the Skunk

The Skunk shared even more clues regarding their identity this time around. While in a library, Skunk said that the biggest thing that she’s learned is that “life happens.” Skunk then pulled out both a U.S. Government book and one that read, “Expect the Unexpected” as they said that they got a full ride to college. Although, they were forced to take a different course (while they said this, a man could be seen reading “Big Book of Acting.” They then received another book, “Iron Out Your Swing.” Skunk said that she wanted to sing a song for women to remind them that “the world is theirs.”

They did just that as they sang James Brown’s “It’s a Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World.” Their performance prompted a standing ovation from the entire audience. After that show-stopping performance, Cannon opened Skunk’s locker. The locker contained a projector and a note about squad tryouts. Skunk remarked, “Because of miseducation, I am always ready for the action.” That comment instantly made Jeong think it was Lauryn Hill. Thicke shared a wide range of guesses including Yolanda Adams, Jill Scott, and Fantasia.

8:14 p.m. ET — Here Comes the Hamster

Hamster started out by joking that he wanted to be the identity because his body is shaped sort of like a hamster. As he jogged in his hamster wheel, he said that he’s felt like he’s been stuck in a rut, partly because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hamster then walked around his cage, which included a plate of fresh veggies and a figure of a goldfish. A poster of Alcatraz Island was also placed in his hamster cage. Hamster added that he’s used to being in “arenas,” but that he is taking on a new challenge with The Masked Singer.

Starting from his wheel, Hamster began a rendition of Roy Orbison’s “Oh, Pretty Woman” that had the judges shocked due to his deep vocals. To go along with the “Back to School” theme, the show gave a bit of insight about the singers via what’s inside their lockers. For the Hamster, his locker contained a baseball bat and, as Cannon joked, the pure smell of a hamster cage. Considering Hamster’s humorous side, Jeong said that he thinks he could be Bill Murray or Brendan Fraser. McCarthy shared a litany of guesses including Albert Brooks, Tim Allen, and Andy Richter. Scherzinger was on the same path, guessing Jack Black.

8:09 p.m. — A New Twist Is Introduced, and a Wildcard

After Mother Nature’s unmasking, the second part of the premiere officially began. To kick things off, host Nick Cannon introduced the newest twist for the season, the Take It Off Buzzer. He explained that a member of the panel could choose to press the buzzer if they are “100%” sure of someone’s identity. If they guess correctly, the individual has to unmask immediately and will then be sent home. Any of the judges who do succeed in their Take It Off Buzzer action will earn two points towards the Golden Ear Trophy. On the other hand, if they’re wrong, they will be “significantly punished.” Since this is such a game-changer, only one of the judges can press the buzzer per group.

As if this new twist wasn’t enough of a surprise, Cannon shared that there would be two Wildcard competitors who will be joining the competition for Group A. Before the remaining competitors of Group A (Skunk, Puffer Fish, and Bull) could take to the stage, the Wildcard contestants will have their chance to shine. The host introduced the audience to the Hamster.

8:03 p.m. ET — Mother Nature’s Identity

Thursday night’s episode picked up where they left off i.e. right before Mother Nature’s identity was revealed. The show didn’t waste any time in revealing that Mother Nature was actress Vivica A. Fox. Before she exited the stage, she told the judges to continue to make dreams come true. And on that note of positivity, Mother Nature took her final bow.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET. To watch the action live, you can head to FuboTV, which is offering a free trial to new users. Of course, all of the episodes will be available on Hulu the day after they air.