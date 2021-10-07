‘The Masked Singer’: Is Todrick Hall the Bull?

The Masked Singer fans seem to have narrowed down the identity of the Bull already thanks to all the clues given through the fourth episode Season. While the talented bovine performer has yet to be revealed following performances of “What Hurts the Most” and “Circus,” celebrity super sleuths believe Todrick Hall is hiding behind the mask.

Not only did Bull hit notes in his performance of the classic Britney Spears hit reminiscent of Hall’s hit “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels,” his clues all seem to line up as well. In one of his clue packages, photos of tigers and lions flash on the screen, which could be a reference to Hall’s 2016 album “Straight Outta Oz,” as The Wizard of Oz features the famous line, “Lions and tigers and bears, oh my!” Hall’s second album was clearly a nod to the iconic movie as well, even featuring ruby red lettering on the album cover.

The Bull also has made reference to Forbes magazine, which previously included Hall in its “30 Under 30 To Watch” segment and Hollywood taking notice of his talent, which could be a hint to Hall’s American Idol performances. Add in a photo of Disney Concert Hall to the mix, as Hall got his start as a dancer at Disneyland and recorded “Magic Happens” to be played at the park, and fans are completely convinced they’ve got Hall pegged.

In Wednesday’s episode of the Fox show, the Baby was revealed to be Larry the Cable Guy, shocking audiences everywhere with the comedian’s Rat Pack-esque vocals. Judge Robin Thicke guessed Chuck Norris for Baby, while Nicole Scherzinger guessed James Corden. Ken Jeong went with Gordon Ramsay for his guess, and Jenny McCarthy put down Bruce Willis, despite having co-starred with Larry in 2008’s Witless Protection.

Baby’s elimination followed those of Dalmation, who turned out to be rapper Tyga, and Puffer Fish, who was unmasked as R&B legend Toni Braxton. Previously, Octopus was revealed to be Los Angeles Laker player Dwight Howard and Mother Nature was unmasked as actress Vivica A. Fox. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.