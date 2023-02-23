'The Masked Singer' Unmasks Night Owl As Major '80s Pop Star

The Masked Singer Season 9 returned this week with a heavy dose of theatrics and big sounds, which seemed appropriate for a night dedicated to ABBA. One of the contestants this week was in Night Owl. She made it to the battle round at the end of the night, but she couldn't beat out Medusa in the end. Night Owl turned out to be a big '80s pop star. Spoilers ahead!



Night Owl's clue package hinted that she was one of the original pop stars and had her first big hit as a 17-year-old. She was also a hitmaker years before Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. Night Owl was also a "triple threat" who only needed 24 hours to prepare for her Masked Singer performance. The package also hinted that she was from Long Island and had a song about time. After performing "Fernando," a child actor playing Napoleon Bonaparte delivered a clue that is just bubble gum, a hint that Night Owl may be a bubble gum pop star.



Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg instantly guessed who the singer was – Debbie Gibson! Nicole Scherzinger guessed Paula Abdul, Belinda Carlisle, and Martika. Robin Thicke guessed Kylie Minogue, who might be drinking Long Island Ice Tea in Australia. After Night Owl lost the battle round against Medusa, Ken Jeong guessed Sarah Jessica Parker. McCarthy Wahlberg and Thicke stuck with their original guesses, while Scherzinger's final guess was Carlisle.



Gibson scored her first big hit at 17 with "Foolish Beat" in 1987. She also starred on Broadway in productions of Les Miserables and Grease. The hourglass and "ZZZZZ" on the record label may be references to her hit "Only In My Dreams." Gibson also acted in movies and television shows, most recently appearing in an episode of Lucifer. And, unlike Minogue, she is from Long Island.

How to Watch

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. If you don't have a traditional cable package, FuboTV allows you to watch The Masked Singer live (there's even a free trial available). Additionally, all episodes of The Masked Singer are available on Hulu the following day.