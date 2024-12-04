Beloved TV host Monty Don is on the mend following a recent hospitalization. The Gardener’s World presenter, 69, was forced to cancel six shows on his An Audience with Monty Don tour last week after he was “rushed to A&E,” where he was monitored for three days, amid a health scare.

“Hello. I am so sorry to have disappointed all those people who were going to come and see me in Exeter and Truro and Bath and Nottingham,” the British horticulturist, broadcaster, and writer told his 1.3 million Instagram followers in a Nov. 27 video, which came amid his tour which kicked off on Nov. 1 and during which he shares “tales from his career in gardening, detail his favourite gardens – both ancient and modern, and reveal how he fell in love with the natural world.”

Although Monty, who suffered a minor stroke in 2008, per the Daily Mail, didn’t specify the reason for his hospitalization, he said he “was kept in the hospital over Saturday, Sunday and Monday, had to have drips and all the rest of it.” He assured fans that he “came home last night and I’m feeling much better. I’m going to spend the next few days quietly recuperating here at home. Hopefully by the weekend I’ll be back to full fitness.”

The star’s fans and friends were quick to share their support, with Monty’s fellow Gardener’s World presenter Rachel De Thame writing, “very much hope you’re soon fully recovered. Warmest wishes from me and Gerard x.” Monty assured her, “thank you! Definitely on the mend.”

One fan commented, “You didn’t disappoint us, more than anything we were worried about you. Rest up, and take good care.”

Thankfully, Monty now seems to be doing well. Just a few days after revealing his hospitalization, he returned to the stage over the weekend for a performance at the Ipswich Regent Theatre, Monty sharing a snap from his dressing room as he excitedly announced, “I’m back on the road and at the Regent theatre Ipswich. As dressing rooms go this has the charm of a polling booth- but the theatre is great and it will be a good evening.”

Monty isn’t wasting time getting back into the swing of things, either. Just a day after resuming his tour, the TV star performed another gig at Cambridge Corn Exchange, followed by another show in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, England.

Although Monty hasn’t provided any specifics about his hospitalization at this time, he did share ahead of his show at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on Dec. 2, which marked the last show of the tour, that “last week’s hiccup was a bit of unexpected drama but it has been fun and all the audiences have been fantastic.”