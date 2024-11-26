TV Host Quits After 13 Years: ‘Big Plans’ in the Works for QVC’s Jennifer Coffey

Jennifer Coffey is leaving QVC. On Nov. 19, the longtime QVC program host announced she is leaving the network at the end of the year after 13 years of hosting various programs focused on fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products, but she teased that she has some “big plans” ahead.

“I’ve made the choice to end my years as a QVC host but am 100% certain it is not the end of my time in this building. And I hope you follow me along right here on social media as I continue to bring you along for the wild ride,” Coffey wrote in part. “Join me please for my final show on New Year’s Eve. So fitting!”

Coffey joined QVC in 2011, recalling in her post as she took a trip down memory lane that she was “at a career crossroads and admittedly quite scared” and “decided to go for something that many would say I had no business going for.” After “much visualization and prayer,” Coffey “got a call that changed my life” and landed her “dream job” at QVC.

“For thirteen years I have been learning how to do this. I learned from the best in the business. I made forever friends, and I met inspiring and beautiful souls I never thought I’d ever share a room with let alone a television studio,” she wrote. “But most importantly, I got to know YOU. And you allowed me into your homes as my dream came true.”

While QVC was her dream job, and Coffey reflected on the many opportunities the role allowed her, including working alongside fashion designers Isaac Mizrahi and Susan Graver, she said “one thing about dreams is that they evolve, grow and change.” Announcing her departure from the network, she teased, “We close out one chapter and begin another. I can’t wait to hear about your new adventures as I share mine with you too. I don’t know about you, but I’ve got Big Plans and I want to watch and support you as you work on yours. We got this.”

News of Coffey’s QVC exit sparked plenty of responses from her viewers and the QVC family. Host Nancy Yoon commented, “We love you so much Jennifer Coffey. This is truly bittersweet for all of us. So sad you are leaving but so happy for you to shine!! Thank you for being such an amazing host and friend to so many and wonderful mentor to me!!” QVC fashion designer Renée Greenstein wrote, “Go for it all and teach the inspirational knowledge you have learned. Congratulations.”

Although Coffey didn’t reveal what those “big plans” are, in a follow-up post just a few days later, she said she was sitting with “the agonizing wait to hear about your next dream coming true.” She admitted that she didn’t have “a lock on my next phase,” but was instead “making this sh*t up as I go along like I always have. I have a vision, I have intention. But Higher Power is gonna take it from here.” She said she would know “by end of day if my vision is becoming reality soon…only waiting on a call. And if the call doesn’t deliver what I’m hoping for, it’s gonna come to me from another direction and be even better for me.” She hasn’t shared further updates at this time.