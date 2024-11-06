Brianna Chickenfry Claims Zach Bryan Blocked Her on Instagram After Split

Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia says ex Zach Bryan blocked her on social media after their nasty split. The Barstool Sports personality, 25, revealed she’s been blocked by the country star as she revealed her plans to drop a diss track on Wednesday, Nov. 6, titled “Smallest Man.”

As followers dragged LaPaglia for not tagging Bryan in the post, she responded simply, “We r all blocked.” It’s only been two weeks since the “Something in the Orange” singer announced he and LaPaglia had broken up after more than a year together, leaving her feeling “blindsided.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Addressing something: Brianna and me have broken up with [each other] and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart. She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I’ll always thank her,” Bryan wrote on his Instagram Story last month. “I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways.”

The Grammy winner continued, “I am not perfect and never will be. Please respect Brianna’s privacy and space in this and if you have it in your heart, mine too,” concluding, “With everything I am and to anyone I let down, I am sorry. I try my best in everything. I failed people that love me and mostly myself.”

Soon after Bryan shared the news of their split, LaPaglia took to her YouTube page with an emotional video. “I just woke up to Zach posting on his Instagram that we broke up, and I had no idea that post was going up,” she while fighting back tears. The Plan Bri Uncut host added that their breakup had only been made official the day before, but promised to share more details when she was ready.

Zach Bryan performs during the Quittin Time tour at Nissan Stadium on June 29, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I’ve been crying for, like, five days straight,” LaPaglia said. “I’m at the point where it’s, like, how can you give someone everything and, like, love them so unconditionally through stuff that you shouldn’t.” She continued, “How can you, like, give every ounce of yourself to someone and then, like, be discarded of in a few days? It’s really, really heartbreaking and I don’t want to talk about details right now.”

The podcast personality noted that while she wanted to “heal privately,” Bryan’s decision to go public came without warning. “I’m going to be OK. I’m going to be fine. I’m just obviously really, really hurt right now,” she said. “I wanted to just be hurt for a week and lay in bed. I just didn’t want it to be public, so I’m just feeling blindsided.”