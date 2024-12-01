Nick Cannon recently revealed he had been diagnosed with narcissistic personality disorder, speaking with PEOPLE about his mental health journey before Thanksgiving. While taking part in the Los Angeles Mission’s Thanksgiving event for 2024, The Masked Singer host got candid about his daily struggles.

“I still don’t understand it all the way, but I kind of always wanted to get tested for it. I did a bunch of tests,” he said. “I’ve been diagnosed with ADHD. Even as a kid it was dyslexia, but just knowing that I’m just a neurodivergent individual, I kind of always knew.”

For Cannon, the revelation explains a lot while also providing a path to improve himself going forward.

“I feel like there’s so many labels out there, but it’s like, to be able to embrace it and say, ‘Look, I’m healing. I need help. Show me.’ I just embrace mental health and therapy in such a strong way,” he adds. “To be able to say I’m an example for others, but also be healing during the self-process works too.”

Cannon initially opened up about the diagnosis during an appearance on the Counsel Culture podcast with Dr. Cheyenne Bryant. He said he was “clinically diagnosed” with the disorder, noting that he checks the boxes for the symptoms of the disease.

“I’ve taken all the power away from the term narcissism ’cause I’ve researched it and I understand it,” he adds. “Call me whatever you want… now if I didn’t know what it was, then I have issue with it.”