WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss Shares Update on Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Alexa Bliss hasn't appeared on WWE television since competing in the Royal Rumble in January, but she explained what she's been up to lately. The former Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion went to her Instagram story on Tuesday to reveal she had undergone treatment for skin cancer found on the side of her face.

"Dear younger me, you should have stayed out of tanning beds," Bliss wrote, per ComicBook.com. "All clear now though! Thank you [American Skin Institute] for taking care of me!" Bliss then went to Twitter to add more context about the procedure. "Don't worry, short healing time. Always get your skin checked! Esp if you are in the sun or use tanning beds! Lol. ...There was a spot on my face yes- that had gotten worse. So went to get (a) biopsy. Was basal cell carcinoma. During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked."

It's not known when Bliss will return to WWE television. Earlier this month, Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer newsletter said that Bliss was on a hiatus. Around that same time, Bliss went to Twitter to say she is "not on hiatus" and "they know where to find me." Bliss, 31, has been with WWE since 2013. She was in NXT for three years before being moved up to the main roster in 2016. In her career, Bliss has won the RAW Women's Championship three times, the SmackDown Championship twice and the Women's Tag Team Championship three times. She is the second Women's Triple Crown Champion in WWE history with the first being Bayley.

When speaking with the USA Network in December Bliss talked about possibly working with Bray Wyatt again. "I had pitched a character like this, Dark Alexa, way back in NXT, before Blake and Murphy. I've always loved doing something different," she said. "I don't like being the same character all the time. I remember, I've looked back, and I was like, 'Man, I've been like six or seven different versions of myself,' which was so fun. I love being able to portray a character. I love being able to go outside of the box, do different things, and this was the most fun."