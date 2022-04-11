WWE's Alexa Bliss and Singer Ryan Cabrera Get Married in California

✖

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera are now a married couple. The WWE Superstar and "On the Way Down" singer exchanged vows at the Kempla Villa in Palm Desert, California on Saturday, according to PEOPLE. The guest list included 360 people, including fellow WWE Superstars Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Liv Morgan and former Superstar CJ Perry, also known as Lana.

Bliss, 30, and Cabrera, 39, began dating in February 2020 and got engaged in November of that year. Before the engagement, Bliss launched her own podcast with the help of WWE called Uncool with Alexa Bliss, and in one of the episodes, Bliss interviews Cabrera.

"From day one since we've met, he has never had a filter," Bliss said when asked about her interview with Cabrera with TV Insider, per EWrestling. "He doesn't care. He'd rather be open and honest about the embarrassing things that have happened in his life. A lot of the stories we talk about I've already known. But to hear him talk about them and be ready for the world to hear them is actually really funny. We talk about how he would go door-to-door to sorority houses and play for them in hopes they would come to his show later. We talked about his encounters with celebrities. How embarrassing they were."

In September of last year, Bliss and Cabrera shared their engagement photos with PEOPLE. They said their plan was to get married in early spring. "I consider myself the luckiest man in the world — I get to spend the rest of my life with someone who I absolutely adore being around every day," Cabrera said. "Everyone around me always thought I was crazy for waiting so long but I was never going to settle for good or even great … I knew from the second we met I was gonna marry her one day."

Bliss told PEOPLE that their upcoming nuptials will be "FAR from your traditional wedding." The couple revealed their planning to incorporate a French Blue and color scheme which they feel is "the perfect balance of elegance and saying, 'Hey, we like to party.'"

Bliss has been with WWE since 2013 and is one of the more popular Superstars on the roster. In her career, Bliss won the Raw Women's Championship three times, the SmackDown Women's Championship three times and the Women's Tag Team Champion twice. Cabrera is known for his 2004 song "On the Way Down," which reached No. 15 on the Billboard charts. He has released four studio albums, including Take It All Away which went platinum.