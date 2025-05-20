The Duggar Family Just Got Even Bigger: Jeremiah Duggar and Wife Hannah Welcome Baby No. 3

The Duggar family just got a little bigger!

Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah Duggar, announced on Sunday that they had recently welcomed their third child together, a little girl named Emery “Emy” Jane Duggar.

“There’s absolutely nothing like meeting and falling in love with a new baby!!” the couple wrote in their joint Instagram announcement. “We are overjoyed to welcome to our family Emery ‘Emy’ Jane Duggar.”

The Counting On alum, 26, and his bride, 29, shared two photos of Emery alongside the announcement, showing the baby girl all cuddled up on a white blanket while wearing a matching outfit and maroon bow.

“She’s such a doll!” Jeremiah’s sister, Jinger Duggar, commented. “So excited for you all!” Jill Duggar, also sister to the proud new dad, commented, “Congratulations guys! She’s a doll!”

Jeremiah and Hannah, who are also parents to daughters Brielle Grace, 14 months, and Brynley Noelle, 2, announced they were expecting their third child together on Christmas Day.

In their pregnancy announcement, Brielle and Brynley can be seen being held by their parents as they gaze at pink baby shoes. “Life with our little girls has been wonderful and we are so excited about adding a third little girl to this group late next spring!!” they captioned their joint post.

Jeremiah and Hannah tied the knot in March 2022, just four months after getting engaged. “She said YES!!!!” the 19 Kids and Counting alum wrote on social media to announce his engagement, which came just two months after he and Hannah revealed they had been seeing one another. “Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can’t even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!”

This March, the couple celebrated three years of marriage. “Somehow, even in the middle of the chaotic, mundane, busy, or perfectly blissful moments, you make life sweet and peaceful and full of the best adventures,” Hannah wrote on Instagram at the time. “Doing life with you is my favorite thing ever and I love you beyond words!! Happy 3 years, my Jer!”