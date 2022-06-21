'The Challenge: USA' Cast, Release Date and More
The Challenge is officially coming to CBS. Paramount announced in February that there would be a spinoff of MTV's competition series. The show, which is set to air this summer, will feature your favorite contestants from Survivor, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race. What else do you need to know about The Challenge: USA (formerly The Challenge: CBS)? Read on to find out.
Paramount shared that they're looking to majorly expand The Challenge franchise. The series, which initially began as a competition featuring stars from the Real World and Road Rules, first premiered in 1998. Since then, the show has featured competitors from shows all around the world, including CBS properties such as Big Brother and Survivor. After 37 seasons on MTV, the show will finally be going where it hasn't before — CBS.
CBS recently revealed a slew of details about its newest reality competition. Read on for everything we know about The Challenge: USA so far.
Name Change
The Challenge has a similar stock logo and didn’t show any footage with the cast pic.twitter.com/mZ8M5H8pWM— BB24 (@BBUS_2022) May 24, 2022
On Monday, many fans noted that they saw a new commercial for the reality series. The commercial highlighted the new name for the series, which is now going by The Challenge: USA. The name was also mentioned during Paramount's recent Upfront presentation.
Cast
The cast for The Challenge: USA features so many of your favorite CBS reality stars. Numerous members of Big Brother's Cookout alliance will compete, including Xavier Prather (who won Season 23), Tiffany Mitchell, Azah Awasum, and Kyland Young. Fellow Big Brother 23 stars Derek Xiao and Alyssa Lopez will also be competing.
There are a few Survivor winners who are going to give The Challenge: USA a go, including Tyson Apostol, Sarah Lacina, and Ben Driebergen. Love Island stars are also entering the fray, with numerous faces, such as Cashay Proudfoot and Cely Vasquez, from all three seasons of the show set to join. You can't forget The Amazing Race, which has three alumni joining the competition — James Wallington, Cayla Platt, and Leo Temory.
Premiere Date
We’re doubling up on the heat this summer! 🔥 #TheChallengeUSA and #BB24 will BOTH premiere Wednesday, July 6 on CBS. pic.twitter.com/rQsFttGROz— CBS (@CBS) May 31, 2022
The Challenge: USA will premiere on Wednesday, July 6 on CBS. The 90-minute premiere will begin at 9:30 pm ET directly after the Season 24 premiere of Big Brother.
Franchise Details
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 🌍 is coming to crown our Challenge World Champion 👑 on @ParamountPlus as part of the first-ever globally connected competition series 💪 with the biggest reality athletes from around the globe! https://t.co/bcpOUzVUMo— The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) February 15, 2022
The Challenge isn't just headed to CBS. Paramount also announced that there would be Challenge spinoffs based in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Argentina. After the winners of those respective four shows are revealed, they will all compete in the ultimate competition to find out who will come out on top.