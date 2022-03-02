CBS to Air Spinoff of Major MTV Show

MTV’s The Challenge is officially on the move. In February, Paramount announced that they were going to be expanding The Challenge franchise. As a part of that expansion, there will be a new spinoff, The Challenge: CBS, featuring competitors from Big Brother, Survivor, Love Island, and The Amazing Race. The show will also be going international with versions from the United Kingdom, Australia, and Argentina.

According to Variety, The Challenge: CBS will air this summer. The show will feature reality stars from all of CBS’ most popular competition shows. Additionally, there will be three other Challenge spinoffs focused on competitors from Argentina, Australia and the United Kingdom. Once all four of these shows air, they will be brought together on Paramount+ for an epic battle in The Challenge: War of the Worlds.

This marks a major expansion for the Challenge universe. The show initially premiered in 1998 and brought together those who appeared on Real World and Road Rules. The Challenge has since gone on to air 37 seasons on MTV, the lastest of which ended in late 2021 with Kaycee Clark and CT Tamburello coming out on top. There’s no word yet on when the 38th season may premiere.

Luckily, for Challenge fans, you won’t have to wait too long to see their favorite competitors back again. Paramount also revealed that a third season of The Challenge: All Stars would be dropping on its streaming service incredibly soon. Season 3 of The Challenge: All Stars will premiere on May 11 and will feature competitors from yesteryear who previously appeared on the Real World and Road Rules. An official cast list has not yet been revealed. The most recent season of The Challenge: All Stars ended earlier this year. The season ended with Jonna Manion and MJ Garrett pulling out the win.

In case you’re eager to get your reality fix even sooner, the third season of Real World: Homecoming will air in April. The third season will bring together cast members from Real World: New Orleans, many of whom went on to compete on The Challenge. The full cast includes David “Tokyo” Broom, Melissa Howard, Jamie Murray, Danny Roberts, Matt Smith, Julie Stoffer and Kelley Wolf. Paramount+ will also be adding the original season of Real World: New Orleans in April.