'Big Brother' Season 24 Premiere Date and More Details to Know
On the heels of Big Brother 23 and Celebrity Big Brother Season 3, fans have turned their sights to the next season of the reality show. You don't have to worry about whether there's more Big Brother on the way, as there will be a Season 24 coming this summer. In the meantime, what do you need to know about Big Brother 24?
Big Brother 23 came to an end in late September. The season was dominated by the Cookout alliance, which consisted of Tiffany, Xavier, Kyland, Hannah, Derek F., and Azah. The Cookout ultimately succeeded in their goal, as they were the final six houseguests standing. They also made history, as the success of their alliance led to Big Brother crowning its first Black winner, Xavier. Celebrity Big Brother ended this past February. While the competition saw celebrities such as Carson Kressley, Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges compete, professional fighter Miesha Tate ended up taking home the win.
Now that Big Brother 23 and Celebrity Big Brother have come to an end, the attention has shifted over to what the next season might bring. Read on for everything we know about Big Brother 24 so far.
Premiere
We’re doubling up on the heat this summer! 🔥 #TheChallengeUSA and #BB24 will BOTH premiere Wednesday, July 6 on CBS. pic.twitter.com/rQsFttGROz— CBS (@CBS) May 31, 2022
CBS announced that Big Brother 24 will premiere on Wednesday, July 6 at 8 p.m. ET. The 90-minute premiere will be followed by the network's newest reality series, The Challenge: USA.prevnext
Casting Details
CBS has not released the official cast for Season 24. But, it's no surprise as cast details typically come shortly before the premiere.prevnext
Doing It Live
Big Brother is, once again, going the live route for the premiere. This means that viewers will get to see the cast move into the house on the very first night.prev