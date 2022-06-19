'Big Brother' Season 24 Premiere Date and More Details to Know

On the heels of Big Brother 23 and Celebrity Big Brother Season 3, fans have turned their sights to the next season of the reality show. You don't have to worry about whether there's more Big Brother on the way, as there will be a Season 24 coming this summer. In the meantime, what do you need to know about Big Brother 24?

Big Brother 23 came to an end in late September. The season was dominated by the Cookout alliance, which consisted of Tiffany, Xavier, Kyland, Hannah, Derek F., and Azah. The Cookout ultimately succeeded in their goal, as they were the final six houseguests standing. They also made history, as the success of their alliance led to Big Brother crowning its first Black winner, Xavier. Celebrity Big Brother ended this past February. While the competition saw celebrities such as Carson Kressley, Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges compete, professional fighter Miesha Tate ended up taking home the win.

Now that Big Brother 23 and Celebrity Big Brother have come to an end, the attention has shifted over to what the next season might bring. Read on for everything we know about Big Brother 24 so far.