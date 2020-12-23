'The Bachelorette': Tayshia Adams Makes Her Choice, and Fans Are Sounding Off

The most unique season of The Bachelorette eventually found itself in a familiar situation as Tayshia Adams handed out her final rose and selected her husband out of the final three men remaining heading into Monday’s season finale. The season originally began with Clare Crawley beginning as the leading lady before The Bachelorette had to call an audible and bring in Adams after Crawley opted to cut things short and begin her life with Dale Moss outside of the show.

While this iteration of The Bachelorette has been anything but normal due to the COVID-19 restrictions and the mid-season switch of bachelorettes, Adams gave longtime fans a familiar sight when it came time to pick her one true love. After much deliberation, visits with the family and even some fantasy suite time, Adams chose Zac Clarke in the end. Getting there, was a bit different in terms of typical season as Adams saw Brendan Morais, one of her final three, walk away before the final rose ceremony, while Ben Smith made a grand return only to come up short along with Ivan Hall.

With the season wrapping up, fans of the show were quick to share their thoughts about Adams’ choosing XXXX. After all, the season had featured many ups-and-downs with the star growing closer to each of the final three suitors, making her decision all that more difficult. In the end, though, Adams went with XXX and viewers certainly had their thoughts to share.