Who Is Tayshia Adams?: Meet the Rumored New 'Bachelorette'

The new season of The Bachelorette is definitely going to be different, especially with a new star replacing Clare Crawley after filming already began. Tayshia Adams, who joined The Bachelor family in 2019 when she was among the contestants vying for Colton Underwood's heart, is reportedly taking over. The 29-year-old Adams is no stranger to fans of the franchise, as she also appeared in last year's Bachelor in Paradise season. Crawley's season has already been different, as the entire cast and crew have been confined to a single resort in Palm Springs due to the coronavirus pandemic. But this weekend, rumors started that something strange was going on when Crawley returned to social media on Sunday night. She liked a tweet about Adams, although she un-liked the tweet by Monday morning. Still, this news, as well as rumors that Crawley might have fallen in love with a contestant early on in her season, left some wondering if Crawley was going to be replaced. ABC and The Bachelorette producers have not confirmed anything, especially since this development will make for some great television when the season finally begins airing. However, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Adams will take over as the new Bachelorette. Filming never stopped, but it is not clear if new men were brought in for Adams. While we wait for the new Bachelorette season to debut, here's what you need to know about Adams.

She made her Bachelor debut on Season 23 with Colton Underwood Adams joined the Bachelor fold last year when she competed for Colton Underwood's heart on Season 23 last year. She was one of the last two contestants, alongside Hannah Godwin. However, Underwood wound up choosing Cassie Randolph instead. During the finale, Adams said she was surprised by the break-up with Underwood, but made sure their final moment was not on camera. "For our last moment together, I wanted it to be us two only," she told Vulture last year. "It wasn't me trying to run away from production by any means, it was just a lot of process. Being broken up with in front of all of these cameras wasn't the most ideal situation. I wanted to normalize it as much as I could."

She dated John Paul Jones on Bachelor in Paradise After appearing on The Bachelor, she returned to the franchise to appear in Bachelor in Paradise Season 6. During the show, she met John Paul Jones, who competed on Hannah Brown's Bachelorette season. They dated for several months but broke up for good in October. "They definitely really liked each other but Tayshia is older than JPJ and in the long term needs somebody a little more mature," an insider told E! News after the split. "She is just more realistic about it and they still had a lot of getting to know each other to do after the show."

She has a biology degree Adams is a graduate of Concordia University Irvine. The Newport Beach native earned a biology degree in 2012 and worked as a phlebotomist. Last year, she told Vulture she is no longer working in the field. When she first appeared on The Bachelor, she mentioned her job. "I actually love to poke people's veins and draw their blood, so I'm probably looking at your veins when I first meet you," she told Underwood when they first met.

She works in interior design and as a fitness instructor Although Adams has a biology degree, she works in interior design and as a fitness instructor now. "...My passion has always been in real estate, development, interior design, and architecture. I think I'm going to gravitate towards that," Adams told Vulture last year. "I'm currently working at an interior design firm, and I hope this blossoms and opens doors for my career. You'll see me out there. I'm sure you will!"

She was previously married Adams was previously married to Josh Bourelle before joining The Bachelor. The couple divorced in October 2017. According to Radar Online, they were married for one year and six months before they split. Bourelle cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce. Adams also dated Chase Olswang before joining The Bachelor. A source told Us Weekly the two were in an "exclusive" relationship for 10 months and they talked about engagement and marriage. "It's a messed-up situation," the insider said of the relationship. "He was in love with her. He's not anymore, but he still loves her."