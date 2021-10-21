‘Real Housewives’ Star Engaged to Boyfriend Following Divorce

Teresa Giudice is engaged! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star said yes when boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas popped the question Tuesday at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece, PEOPLE reported Thursday. Ruelas went all-out for the proposal, bringing in a violinist, fireworks, roses, candles and sparklers into his proposal.

“It was absolutely exquisite,” a source told the outlet of the big day. “The choreographed fireworks display illuminated a ‘Marry Me’ sign as Louie got down on one knee. Teresa was completely surprised.” Accompanying Giudice and Ruelas for the big moment were former RHONJ co-star Dina Manzo and her husband Dave Cantin. The group celebrated until 5 a.m. drinking champagne and dining on surf and turf at the resort’s restaurant, the insider continued.

Giudice and Ruelas began dating last year, going public with their relationship in December 2020 just about three months after the reality personality finalized her divorce with ex-husband Joe Giudice, with whom she shares daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12.

“The BEST thing that came out of 2020,” Giudice captioned a photo with Ruelas at the time. In July, the pair celebrated their one-year anniversary with a tender Instagram post. “A year, wow I would have never imagined how in one year I would feel so loved. You are so kind, supportive & loving,” the Bravo star wrote at the time. “You take great care and consideration in everything you do. You have shown my girls so much love, I adore you. I admire your incredible parenting & your work ethic, and the passion you put into everything you do. You have made me smile every single day for the last year and I love you today and all of my tomorrows.”

Giudice also called Ruelas her “soulmate” during a March appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, telling Cohen the two were possibly considering tying the knot. “I mean, you know, I feel it, so we’ll see what happens,” she said. In May, Ruelas made his debut on RHONJ, with Giudice saying of her new beau, “I love that Louie gets me and I have always wanted that. And it’s so crazy because I don’t know what the future holds, but this is the best I’ve felt in a really long time.”