Teresa Giudice Reveals Husband Joe Said He Felt ‘Nothing’ for Her Ahead of Split

As Joe and Teresa Giudice fought to have his deportation ruling overturned, the cracks in the Real Housewives of New Jersey couple’s relationship began to show ahead of their December split. After Giudice took daughters Gia, 18, and Milania, 14, to visit their father in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainment during Wednesday’s episode of the Bravo reality series, she confessed to brother Joe Gorga that things weren’t all rosy between the two even during the much-awaited reunion.

“Today, Joe said the craziest s— to me,” she revealed. “He said to me, ‘I just want you to know, I feel nothing for you.’ He told me, ‘Go find someone else. I won’t even be mad.’”

With Giudice emotionally revealing she didn’t want their daughter to watch them “bicker” and feel the tension in their everyday life, Gorga felt comfortable enough sharing his candid thoughts about his brother-in-law.

“You want to know the truth? I never really thought you guys had a good relationship. I just didn’t see him treating you the way you should have been treated,” he said. “I’m not getting involved in your marriage ever. I’m just telling you now because you’re in this situation. You gotta get happy in life. I don’t know what you’re doing.”

“Joe’s always going to be arrogant. He’s rough and he’s tough. He doesn’t know how to open up and be a man,” Gorga continued to the camera. “You know what a man is? When he can look at you and say, ‘I love you. You’re amazing. You’re beautiful.’ That’s a f—ing man.’”

In December, a source close to the Giudices told PEOPLE that Joe and Teresa were splitting after two decades of marriage, but did not plan on divorcing at the time.

“They agreed that each had to move on,” the insider said. “They are doing so amicably and very slowly. Joe has been out on a few dates, Teresa has not. She has been too busy with the girls, with work obligations and taking care of her father. She is happy for Joe. They have been very friendly with one another and are very supportive of each other’s happiness. They still love one another, but … neither is interested in a long-distance relationship.”

Since then, the couple has been friendly on Instagram as Joe was released from detainment under the condition he remain in his native Italy while he awaits the final deportation ruling.

