Teresa Giudice and Boyfriend Luis Ruelas Buy Mansion Together in New Jersey

Teresa Giudice is embarking on a new adventure with her boyfriend, Luis Ruelas. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her beau reportedly shelled out for a $3.35 million home in Montville, New Jersey, TMZ reported Tuesday, and are both listed as owners on the property record. The outlet reports that Ruelas is a real estate investor and that he put down the money for the money as an extension of that, while Giudice will likely act as the property manager.

The nearly 6-acre estate is only three homes down from the property recently sold by Giudice's brother, Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, but Ruelas and Giudice are not living in the new house, TMZ reported, although it's unclear if they plan to move in or flip the property eventually. The new home is a massive 7,728 square feet with seven bedrooms, a library, movie theater, gym, decked-out pool and a six-car garage. See photos of the new property here.

Giudice went Instagram official with her new boyfriend in December, just months after finalizing her divorce from husband Joe Giudice, who was deported to his native Italy following a 41-month prison sentence for fraud. (Teresa was sentenced to 15 months for the same crimes). On her first Valentine's Day with Ruelas, Teresa gushed over the new man in her life on Instagram.

"On this day we celebrate love, I feel so fortunate to have found love in the most unexpected way, at the most unexpected time," she wrote in the caption of a couple's photo. "You show me a whole New World; your kindness, creativity & love shows in everything that you do." She went on to thank her late mother and father "in heaven above for sending" Ruelas, thanking him for "showing me that it can be Valentine’s Day every day when I’m with you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE ® (@teresagiudice)

In Italy, Joe posted a heartfelt message to his girlfriend, Daniela Fittipaldi, to mark the romantic day. "Thank you for accepting me and not trying to change me. Thank you for seeing the best in me," he wrote. "I love the way your eyes light up when we together. I love hearing about what matters to you. I am thankful for you and your family. And most of All, I love the way YOU [LOVE] MY KIDS. My life is so much better because you are here with me."