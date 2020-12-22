'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Star Teresa Giudice Reveals New Boyfriend After Divorce

✖

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has gone Instagram official with her new man. On Tuesday, the reality star posted a photo of herself and her new beau, Luis Ruelas. In her caption, she noted that their relationship has been the highlight of an otherwise very difficult year.

In the snap, Giudice and Ruelas can be seen posing together whilst donning bright smiles for the camera. Ruelas' arm can even be seen wrapped around his girlfriend's waist in the sweet snap. Giudice captioned the post with, "The BEST thing that came out of 2020." Given that this year has been a hard one for the RHONJ star between the COVID-19 pandemic and the loss of her father, Giacinto Gorga, it is nice to see that she's ending the year on a happier note with a little help from Ruelas.

Giudice opened up about her relationship with Ruelas in November. At the time, PEOPLE confirmed that they were dating, with a source telling the publication, "she is very happy, but taking things slow." According to the outlet, Ruelas is the co-founder and EVP of Business Development at Digital Media Solutions, which is located in Clearwater, Florida. While the reality star recently went Instagram official with her beau, she previously addressed her new relationship on Facebook in November. On the social media site, the Bravo personality posted a photo of herself and her boyfriend alongside a link to a Celebuzz article about their relationship.

Giudice and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, announced their separation in December 2019. The pair were married for 20 years and had four daughters together — Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana. They finalized their divorce in September. During the most recent RHONJ reunion, which aired in March, Giudice shared that she would be open to expanding her family in the future with another person. She told host Andy Cohen, "I would love to have a little boy. I might freeze my eggs, you never know!" The longtime Real Housewives star added that she would be looking for a new partner with "different" qualities from Joe. She explained, "I never remember laughing with Joe. I don’t. I want someone to talk so sweet to me and be gentle. I want to be beautiful to him. I’m just so done with the whole Italian tough guy. I’m tired of that, I want something different."