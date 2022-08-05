'Teen Mom' Star Seems to Confirm MTV is Combining 'OG' and Sequel Series Into One Show

There's another Teen Mom show on the horizon. Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus shared on Twitter that there is a new show called Teen Mom: Next Chapter that will be on the way. She also stated that Teen Mom 2 has come to an end, paving the way for this latest spinoff.

On Monday, DeJesus responded to a fan that asked when the new season of Teen Mom 2 would be on. In response, the reality star said that Teen Mom 2 is "no longer a thing." Instead, she and the other stars of the franchise will appear in Teen Mom: Next Chapter. As DeJesus referenced, the new series will feature stars from both Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2. At the moment, there isn't an official air date for Teen Mom: Next Chapter. But, DeJesus did promise that it will be out "soon."

Teen mom 2 is no longer a thing. Its now called teen mom next chapter. (Tm2+OG) and idk the airdate yet but it will air soon https://t.co/4h77N7kzTU — Briana Dejesus (@xobrianadej) August 4, 2022

It was reported back in May that MTV was switching things up in the Teen Mom universe. While it was originally rumored to be called Teen Mom Legacy, it was later announced that the new show is Teen Mom: Next Chapter. MTV confirmed the news in May via a press release, per Heavy. The release stated, "The casts of 'Teen Mom OG' and 'Teen Mom 2' are each currently in different stages of motherhood. Some have kids in diapers, while others are now parenting teenagers! But they all share the unique experience of momming so young." It continued, "for the first time, the moms and all their stories will be brought together in one supersized series that focuses on the unique bond they share as they face the reality of parenthood and adulting while entering new phases of life together." It's unclear exactly who will be a part of this newest series, but, as the press release stated, you can expect to see some of your favorite stars from both Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2.

This news comes on the heels that one of Teen Mom 2's original stars, Kailyn Lowry, quit the show. She confirmed her departure in May during the Teen Mom 2 reunion, saying, "I think I need to move on. I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I'm ready." Lowry first appeared on Season 2 of 16 & Pregnant. She was on Teen Mom 2 ever since it originally premiered in 2011.