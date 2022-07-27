'Teen Mom 2': Briana DeJesus' New Boyfriend Reportedly Has Tie to MTV Production

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus has a new man in her life. Based on a report from Ashley's Reality Roundup, DeJesus may have met her new partner while filming the MTV series. DeJesus' boyfriend, Bobby Scott, reportedly worked as a security guard on Teen Mom in the past. DeJesus and Scott's relationship allegedly led to MTV taking significant action against the security team that he was a part of.

DeJesus recently revealed to fans that she's in a relationship with Scott. On social media, some criticized the Teen Mom star's new relationship as Scott appears to be older than she is (she's 28 years old while he's reportedly in his early 40s). But, what they may not have known is that her new man apparently has a connection to the Teen Mom franchise.

Ashley's Reality Roundup reported that Scott, who lives in Michigan, previously worked as a security guard on Teen Mom. The publication reported that he did security on shoots with Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout, both of whom are on Teen Mom OG. He and DeJesus reportedly met when she traveled to San Diego to film Teen Mom: Family Reunion alongside other stars in the franchise. They took another step in their relationship in June when DeJesus filmed a segment for Teen Mom: The Next Generation at a dude ranch in Florida. When higher-ups found out about DeJesus and Scott's relationship, they allegedly fired the entire security team that he was a part of.

"Producers, crew members and even some of the cast members are pissed," a source claimed. "Because of Briana and Bobby, so many great people lost their jobs, and those people did nothing wrong. Some of these people have been there since Day 1. It's really sad, and super unprofessional. And now they're flaunting the relationship like none of that happened." A second insider added about the alleged situation, "MTV doesn't usually 'fire' someone. They just kind of ghost them. The entire security crew hasn't been called to work for any of the shoots for 'Next Chapter' that have been happening for over a month now. They have hired a whole different security crew." It's unclear whether Teen Mom will showcase how DeJesus and Scott's relationship began. But, since they have started dating, Scott will likely appear on The Next Generation series as DeJesus' new beau.