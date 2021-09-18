Major ‘Teen Mom’ Spinoff in the Works

The producers of Teen Mom are gearing up for a major crossover special. The Ashley Roundup exclusively reports that MTV is seeking to put the cast from the show and its subsequent spinoff series (Teen Mom 2, Teen Mom OG, and Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant) together for the first time on the same show. While details haven’t been sorted out, most key cast members have reportedly already signed on.

But while the network is excited, they will reportedly be missing some familiar faces. One source tells the media outlet that some of the show’s stars opted not to participate because of the low salaries offered. As the source puts it, “the pay is pretty bad!” The show will chronicle the moms together at a wellness retreat where they will stay together in a hotel or spa resort, discuss their issues and hopefully renew interest in the franchise. Ratings have been down for some time and producers are hoping this gives them the boost they need. The show will model other networks and its all-star specials, including Bravo’s forthcoming Real Housewives All-Stars where several major housewives spend eight days in Turks & Caicos Island.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The producers are hoping that, by putting girls who never work together in the same setting, it will be interesting,” the source says. “They are thinking the girls will do ‘healing exercises’ together like sound therapy, etc., and maybe group therapy.”

As far as the location, producers are reportedly locked in on San Diego, California. Filming is reportedly already underway. As of now, the only two current stars of any of the franchises not participating are Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer and Kail Lowry. Chelsea Houska, formerly of Teen Mom 2, was also asked to participate. She announced her departure from the series in December 2020 after a decade on air. But Houska declined the invitation.

Amber Portwood of Teen Mom OG was asked to join but it’s unclear whether she said yes or no. Brittany DeJesus and Jade Cline of Teen Mom 2 are on board. Young and Pregnant stars Kayla Sessler and Kiaya Elliott are also said to be participating. OG stars Cheyenne Floyd and Catelynn Lowell reportedly said no because of having newborn babies at home.

The kids on the show will not be featured. But, the cast is able to bring significant others, family members, or friends. Cline is reportedly bringing a friend along. Teen Mom is a spinoff of the network’s 16 & Pregnant docuseries. The show has been on the air since 2009.