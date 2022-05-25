'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry Officially Quits the Show

✖

After much speculation, Kailyn Lowry has made a decision regarding her future with Teen Mom 2. During Tuesday's reunion episode, Lowry announced that she would be leaving the franchise after 11 years, per E! News. Her future with the series was up in the air following a dramatic season finale, during which she shared her frustrations with the show directly with the production team.

"I think I need to move on," Lowry told reunion co-hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab. "I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I'm ready." While Pinsky was surprised by Lowry's revelation, she stressed that this is the best decision for her. The reality star continued to say, "I think that we should part ways. I think this should be the end."

The segment ended with Pinsky praising Lowry for sharing her story on Teen Mom 2. He said that by sharing her story, she helped lead a decline in the birth rate amongst teenagers in the United States. Lowry replied, "I hope so. I hope I had a small part in that." This marks the end of an era for Lowry, who has been on Teen Mom 2 since it originally premiered in 2011. She first appeared on Season 2 of 16 and Pregnant in 2010.

Ahead of Lowry's announcement, there was speculation that she was leaving the series. In the season finale, Lowry had a heated conversation with the show's producers that ended with her flipping everyone off as she said, "Love y'all." After the clip aired, she shared a statement that seemed as though it was a goodbye message to the fans who have been following her journey for years.

"Thankful for the opportunities & never discredit that I was able to branch out bc of it," Lowry wrote at the time. "Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey! Can't wait to watch everyone's stories unfold in future episodes!" She later addressed her future with the series on social media after a fan said that they would no longer watch if she wasn't on it. The Teen Mom 2 star replied to the fan, "I am done!" She continued to write that she "declined the new show," Teen Mom: Family Reunion, and Girls Night In.