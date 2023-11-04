'Teen Mom' Star Ryan Edwards Faces New Charges After Rehab Stay

Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards has once again found himself in trouble with the police. The 35-year-old was once engaged to Maci Bookout and is the father of her first child, Bentley. The two were the focus of an episode of MTV's 16 & Pregnant and, later, Teen Mom and now Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Edwards has a sobriety issue and was previously sentenced to one year in jail after he plead guilty to harassing his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards. He had been arrested numerous times prior to that for various offenses, and he is not done.

According to InTouch Weekly, Edwards, who is on furlough from jail, was reportedly charged with reckless driving. He was riding his motorcycle 80 miles over the legal speed limit, allegedly going 145 mph in only a 65 mph zone. This was near his parents' house in Tennessee around 10 p.m. on Oct. 7, according to documents obtained by The Ashley's Reality Roundup. The MTV star was charged with failure to exercise due card and is set to appear in court on Nov. 8.

The charges come after Ryan Edwards was previously ordered to go to a halfway house after he successfully completed a 28-day treatment program in Tennessee. He was on furlough because his judge allowed him to take it so he could go to rehab and the halfway house in the midst of his year-long prison sentence. During an episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter over the summer, Maci Bookout comforted her ex following his arrest, and the two had a very emotional discussion. Edwards talked about his rehab stay and even encouraged him to talk to their teen son about it. While the two may not have always been on the best of terms, Bookout clearly still cares about the father of her oldest child.

It's unclear what these new charges will mean for Edwards' current sentence. It's likely more information will come out after his court appearance, but it wouldn't be surprising if the year-long sentence was upped up a few more months. He nearly overdosed back in April and was charged with DUI and simple possession after he was released from the hospital. His legal troubles are only continuing, and it's hard to tell what the plans are for the future of the reality star. Edwards' next court date is Nov. 6, where he will discuss his previous charges and his progress, and will return on Nov. 8 for his most recent charges.