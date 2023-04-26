'Teen Mom': Ryan Edwards Arrest Video Released

Teen Mom alum Ryan Edwards was recently sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty to harassing his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards. Over the past few months, Ryan has been arrested a handful of times for various offenses. As The Sun reported, authorities have released footage from when the reality star was arrested in February on charges of harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and a violation of an order of protection.

In the bodycam footage of Ryan's arrest, he can be seen arguing with officers about the circumstance after they went to his place of work, Bobcat of Chattanooga. When they went up to him, Ryan questions them, "What is going on?" The officers then said that Ryan was being arrested for violating an order of protection and for unlawfully entering the family home that he once shared with Mackenzie. He immediately responded, "I did not do that. I have evidence." Ryan continued, "This is crazy. The officer said I can move my stuff out."

The officers then explained that he needed a police escort to be in the home. After handcuffing him to lead him back to the police vehicle, one of the cops asked Ryan what he was referring to when he said that he "did not do that." Ryan said, "I did not do that. I've been to my house. I saw [the damage]." The officer asked if he didn't do it, then who did, to which Ryan responded, "The person that is with her I guess. When I was there… I stayed at my parents' house… When I went that morning, that's when I saw it." He continued to claim that he had evidence and that he didn't cause any damage to the residence.

Once they got to the vehicle, the officers searched him and confiscated several belongings. The cops looked through his wallet and found two white substances and paraphernalia. Ryan claimed that he didn't know what the substances were.

Ryan was arrested shortly after officers discovered the home that he once shared with Mackenzie was in complete disarray. Amongst other damage, numerous items in the home were found to be destroyed and walls were covered in graffiti. The Teen Mom alum was later arrested again in March and, more recently, in early April. While he was previously sentenced to complete rehab treatment and probation, a judge subsequently sentenced him to jail following his most recent arrest. He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail after pleading guilty to harassing Mackenzie, who filed for divorce in late February.