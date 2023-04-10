'Teen Mom': Ryan Edwards Is Arrested Again

Ryan Edwards was arrested again in Tennessee. The Teen Mom OG star was arrested in Chattanooga on Friday night and officially charged with violating his probation terms, which he received for pleading guilty to harassment last month. A Reddit user first highlighted the arrest in the r/TeenMomOGandTeenMom2 subreddit, uploading Edwards' mugshot and arrest details in a post titled, "Again..." The Hamilton County Sherriff's Office website says he was arrested on April 7 for "violation of probation (harassment)." However, The Ashley's Reality Roundup reported that Edwards was arrested for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and possessing a controlled substance on Friday night.

"Ryan was arrested at the Chattanooga State college," sources told The Ashley's. "His charge is listed on [the sheriff's office] website as a violation of probation because, technically he did violate those terms. But that's what he was picked up for on Friday." In Hamilton County Jail, Edwards is currently being held without bond. In addition to the harassment charge, he has a possession of a controlled substance charge from his arrest in February that will need to be dealt with on April 20, his pre-scheduled court date. Last month, Edwards pleaded guilty to a charge of harassment against his soon-to-be ex-wife Mackenzie, and he was also charged with possession of a controlled substance from his arrest in February. Following his plea to the harassment charge, he was ordered to rehab in March. Moreover, he was required to wear a GPS monitor, not contact Mackenzie, and comply with probationary conditions.

Given the fact that Edwards still hasn't completed his probation and rehab requirements, he could be sentenced to some serious jail time in the near future. As a result of his agreement to go to rehab and complete the probation terms, he was given an 11-month, 29-day sentence which was suspended. Now that his suspension has been revoked, he is likely to spend the next year incarcerated. As a result of Edwards leaving rehab and returning home early, his current employer, MTV, has also been angered by Edwards' decision. "MTV basically paid for Ryan to go to this rehab in Texas," a behind-the-scenes source told The Ashley's. "They footed the bill [for rehab] in exchange for Ryan agreeing to film while inside rehab. Now that he's left, all that money spent is basically just wasted."