'Teen Mom': Ryan Edwards Was Found 'Unconscious' and Hospitalized Before Latest Arrest

Teen Mom alum Ryan Edwards was rushed to the hospital on Friday, April 7, after overdosing on drugs while driving his truck, while he was arrested shortly after the incident. Police found Edwards, 35, in the driver's seat of his pickup truck at 12:06 a.m., "unconscious and unresponsive," according to an arrest affidavit obtained by In Touch. Officers used a lockout kit to open the car door after the MTV alum's truck stopped after hitting a curb. "Ryan Edwards was removed from the vehicle and placed in [an ambulance], where he received Narcan and eventually regained consciousness," the affidavit stated. "A quick search of Ryan Edwards by EMS turned up a small bag of what appeared to be a crystal-type substance and a second small bag of what appeared to be a blue powder. Also in the pocket was a paper receipt that had been rolled up." It is currently unknown what the blue powder in Edwards' car was.

After the 16 and Pregnant star was taken to a nearby hospital, he reportedly refused to undergo a blood test. Nevertheless, he reportedly informed police that he "snorted a powder before waking up in an ambulance." According to arrest records viewed by In Touch, Edwards, who has a long history of drug abuse, was arrested and charged with DUI and simple possession after he was released from the hospital. His court date is Thursday, April 20, and he is in jail with no bond. His arrest followed the dropping of charges from his arrests on February 10 and March 1 when he appeared in court on March 14. In a hearing held during the hearing, Judge Gary Barnes dismissed several charges against the former reality star, including stalking, possessing drug paraphernalia, and violating a protection order. In addition, Edwards' possession of a controlled substance charge will be dismissed if he completes six months of treatment.

The decision follows his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards, bringing charges against him in February and the father of three pleading guilty to harassment. To comply, he agreed to wear a GPS monitor, go to rehab, have no contact with Mackenzie, 26, have no social media relating to his wife, and "complete HCP Level 2 for 11 months and 29 days" except while he is in treatment, according to records reviewed by In Touch. While the Hamilton County Sherriff's Office website says he was arrested on April 7 for "violation of probation (harassment)," The Ashley's Reality Roundup reported that Edwards was arrested for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and possessing a controlled substance on that night.