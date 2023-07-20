'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter': Maci Comforts Ryan Post-Arrest With 'Suicide' Concerns

On Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Maci Bookout is repairing her relationship with ex Ryan Edwards amid his arrest drama. PopCulture's Social Call has the latest in our recap video below.

Maci Bookout is showing support for her ex, Ryan Edwards, after his arrest on harassment and drug charges – sitting down for an on-screen scene with the father of her son for the first time in years on this new season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. And it's an emotional one. Let's get into this scene and the return of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter in our recap in the video below.

After committing to understanding one another better during last season's reunion, Maci and Ryan have been trying more to co-parent their 14-year-old son Bentley in a healthy way, with Ryan even going to dinner with his son off-camera in the premiere. But obviously, Ryan's sobriety has been an issue, and after he was arrested for numerous crimes involving his harassment of estranged wife Mackenzie and drug use, he was in a low place.

Maci encouraged Ryan to talk to someone about those feelings, as he grew visibly emotional asking what he would even tell somebody at this point. It was there that Maci reassured him how important he is to the people around him. Ryan also discussed his court-mandated stay in a rehab facility and his drug use. Maci encouraged him to talk to Bentley about going to rehab, noting that the teen has been worried about his dad. And Ryan said he had been struggling with anxiety amid his latest legal problems, which I mean, they're pretty serious so it makes sense.

Ryan ended up being sentenced to almost a year in prison after pleading guilty to harassing Mackenzie, but he was released after just three months in exchange for attending a 28-day rehab program. Prior to The Next Chapter premiere, Maci opened up to us at PopCulture about where her relationship with Ryan stands now.

What do you think about Maci and Ryan kind of mending fences? Let me know in the comments.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.