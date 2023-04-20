After a series of issues over the past few months, former Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards is heading to prison. Us Weekly reported that Ryan was sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty to harassing his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards. This latest legal drama concerns Ryan's February arrest, which involved him being booked on several charges including harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

Ryan was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail. Not only was he sentenced to jail, but the former reality star must also "wear a GPS monitor" and "complete rehab treatment." He is also prohibited from having "contact with [Mackenzie] except as allowed by circuit court" and can't post anything on social media "relating to [Mackenzie]." Us Weekly obtained documents in this case, which state that Ryan was "suspended on good behavior" and placed on probation. He could be released from jail early to go to a halfway house or be placed under house arrest.

As previously stated, Ryan was sentenced to jail time after pleading guilty to harassing his estranged wife. In February, he was arrested after violating an order of protection that Mackenzie sought. She sought the protective order after Ryan shared a series of allegations about her on social media and posted an NSFW photo of her. Ryan has been arrested twice since then.

He was arrested in March and booked on stalking charges against Mackenzie. At the time, he was also found in violation of her protective order. More recently, Ryan was arrested on April 7 for simple possession of a controlled substance and a DUI. It was reported that the former Teen Mom star was found "unconscious and unresponsive" in the driver's seat of his truck. Judge Gary Starnes, who presided over Ryan's case, said that he was sentencing him to jail time following all of these legal woes for his own well-being.

"He's an extreme danger to himself, he died [when he overdosed in his truck] on Broad Street and had to be brought back to life," Starnes said during the hearing, directly addressing Ryan as he did so. "You would've been dead. You should realize that. He's a danger to the public by driving his truck on drugs." He added, "Rehab won't be good because he won't do it. He needs to grow up, you know that. You have three kids. You may have some problems with your wife, but you have three kids. I'm trying to save your life."