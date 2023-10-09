'Teen Mom' Star Gets Married in Indiana

Congratulations are in order for Jade Cline! The Teen Mom star is a married woman after she and Sean Austin exchanged vows in a romantic wedding ceremony in Indiana on Friday, Oct. 6, the MTV star sharing highlights from her big day on her Instagram Stories over the weekend.

For the wedding ceremony, Cline donned a stunning long-sleeved off-the-shoulder white lace dress. She completed her wedding day look with a veil. Austin, meanwhile, donned a white tux with a black buttoned-down underneath and black dress shoes. The happy couple's guests dressed in black for the black and gold theme, with Cline and Austin's Teen Mom co-stars Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Davis, and Brianna DeJesus among those in attendance, many sharing photos and videos of the ceremony and reception to Instagram. Davis' husband, Zach Davis, shared multiple posts to Snapchat, per The Sun, including photos of Austin proudly holding up his hand, which now bears a wedding band, and clips recorded during the reception.

In one of Zach's photos, a professional cameraman could be seen standing in the background. It is unclear if the cameraman was a professional the newlyweds hired to document their day or if he was connected to the MTV series. The weddings of other stars, including Leah Messer and Catelynn Lowell, have been showcased on Teen Mom. However, MTV has not said whether or not Cline's ceremony will also be shown on the series.

The exchanging of vows was a decade in the making for Cline and Austin, who first met in eighth grade and welcomed their daughter, Kloie, now six, when Cline was just 19. The couple's journey to parenthood was documented on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant in 2018, shortly after which Cline kicked Austin out of her home when he failed a drug test. The pair later reconciled and got back together, Cline telling fans at the time, "we both really worked on making our relationship healthy and better. At the end of the day, we love each other so we both didn't want to give up on our relationship."

Although the couple took another break in 2021, they again got back together, and in 2022, Cline and Austin announced their engagement, Cline captioning a TikTok announcing the news, "Our happily ever after has just begun." Their engagement was showcased on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter last year. After tying the knot, the happy couple are now honeymooning in Turks and Caicos.