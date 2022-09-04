'Teen Mom' Star Jade Cline and Boyfriend Sean Austin Are Engaged

Teen Mom's Jade Cline and Sean Austin have talked about getting married for some time, and now the two are officially engaged! "Our happily ever after has just begun," Cline captioned a recent TikTok. "Ill be Mrs. Austin October 2023 ❤️ we worked for this, and I'm so proud of where we are. Love always prevails."

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant introduced viewers to the future couple in an episode during which Cline revealed that she originally placed Austin in the "friend zone." He succeeded in his effort to woo her, and eventually, the couple learned they would be young parents. They welcomed daughter Kloie in September 2017, who will now witness her parents tie the knot.

Following Austin's decision to seek treatment for his addiction problems, the stars discussed their current relationship during the Teen Mom 2 reunion on May 18. According to Austin, seeing how he treated Cline and Kloie on the show hurt him. He said he could not express his regret to Cline and Kloie enough, and the best way to do so would be to stay sober. Austin was celebrating nine months of sobriety the day the reunion was filmed.

Upon completing treatment, Cline replied that they formed an "immediate" romantic bond and that she was happy to see Austin doing well. The two mentioned wanting more children and envisioned marriage down the road. Cline previously talked about Austin's decision to go to 90-day rehab facility in Texas on Teen Mom: Family Reunion. According to The Sun, she called his choice "the best decision he ever made."

She continued, "It was a huge step for him, the first step towards the rest of his life. Now Kloie has two healthy parents that practice patience, good mental health, and healthy communications. So happy we are where we are at now." The publication also noted rumors that Cline and Austin were getting married in Las Vegas. Speculation about their marital status was sparked when the couple traveled to Las Vegas in April.

Cline opened up to PopCulture.com on Sept. 11, 2019, about where their relationship stood ahead of the Teen Mom 2 season premiere. "Sean will always be Kloie's father," she told PopCulture. "I'll always want the best for him, just as I know he wants the best for me."

Even so, Cline noted the relationship was "toxic," noting there was much arguing before she learned how to "cut [toxicity] out." "I've tried to turn every toxic situation into a positive," she added. Watch the proposal on the Sept. 6. premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter when it airs at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on MTV.