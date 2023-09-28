'Teen Mom's Briana DeJesus Asks Sister Brittany to Adopt Daughter Stella

Briana DeJesus' sister Brittany is stepping up as the Teen Mom star continues to struggle with the father of her 6-year-old daughter Stella. In Wednesday's episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Briana comes to older sister Brittany with a major ask after thinking long and hard about her co-parenting relationship with Luis Hernandez.

"As you guys know, Luis hasn't really been around," Briana told her sister and their mom, Roxanne DeJesus in Wednesday's episode. "There's a thing where, like, a close relative can adopt Stella. So I was wondering if Brittany would be able to do that for me." While Roxanne was shocked by the proposition, Brittany didn't hesitate before agreeing, "Yeah, I will."

Brittany explained to her mom, who didn't love the idea, that she and Briana had always planned to back one another up when it came to parenting Stella and Briana's older daughter, 12-year-old Nova, whom she shares with ex Devoin Austin. "Since the day [Briana] even had kids, she always said if something happened to her I was going to take care of the kids," Brittany explained, telling her sister, "Obviously, you didn't even have to ask me. I could've woken up tomorrow and you would've been like, 'You're a mother,' and I would've been like, 'OK.' That's a f-king given." She continued of her relationship with her nieces, "I got no kids. They are spiritually, and emotionally the closest thing I got to that. So I would never let anything happen to her."

Also in Wednesday's episode, Briana struggled with inviting Hernandez to a daddy/daughter dance at Stella's school when her past experiences indicated he probably wouldn't make it. "Why are we the ones reaching out to him so that he could be a part of his daughter's life?" She asked. "It should be the other way around." Brittany warned her sister that Hernandez would never be able to be a reliable figure in his daughter's life and that the impact of that would only grow as the little girl got older. "Her as a 5-year-old upset is going to be the same thing when she's 15 and upset," she advised. "At that point, that's when you have to tell her the damn truth about her dad." Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.