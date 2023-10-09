'Teen Mom': Jenelle Evans' Family Reportedly Facing CPS Investigation

There could be more trouble on the horizon for Janelle Evans and her husband David Eason after her son runs from home for the third time. According to The U.S. Sun, the Teen Mom alums are reportedly facing a fresh child protective services investigation due to the 14-year-old's disappearances.

According to the outlet, CPS may already have Jace in their custody and he hasn't been returned home to Eason and Evans. "Jace is not at home and is currently in the custody of CPS, who are investigating," one source alleged.

"Jace is okay, and is going through the care process. It is standard protocol to evaluate the child's mental health and this is part of his healing process," a rep for Evans told the outlet. "He was not harmed, and he did not harm himself Jenelle and her family are asking for privacy and prayers during this time."

Despite this statement, the hired rep for Evans denied any knowledge of a CPS investigation. Jace was located safe after his latest run away from the area, though his return to the family has not been confirmed. The issue is only compounded by Evans and Easons' style of parenting, where it seems control is key and drama keeps finding a way into their lives without any real directive on solving issues.

In their defense, Evans and Eason have only been accused from afar of mistreating Jace or possibly forcing the young man to engage in unwanted activity at one point. Evans has had a legal back-and-forth with her mother stemming from when she won custody of Jace, with Barbara Evans blaming alleged abuse from Eason for Evans' son wanting to run out.

"This isn't about David whether you want to blame him or not," Evans wrote on X/Twitter. "My mom says a lot of untrue things lately to everyone about me but wanted me to have custody? Imagine what you don't hear from my side." Evans also accused her mother of lying to police when they contacted her during this third missing report.

Evans won custody of Jace from her mother back in March, following it with an attempt to get a protective order against Barbara in the meantime. This request was denied.