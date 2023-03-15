'Teen Mom': Ryan Edwards Pleads Guilty to Harassing His Estranged Wife

Teen Mom alum Ryan Edwards has entered a guilty plea in the harassment case concerning his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards. Ashley's Reality Roundup reported that there was an emergency court hearing on Wednesday to address the ongoing legal matters between Ryan and Mackenzie. During the hearing, Ryan pled guilty to the charge of harassing Mackenzie.

As Teen Mom fans will recall, Ryan was arrested in February on drug and harassment charges. Weeks later, he was arrested again for stalking Mackenzie. According to Ashley's Reality Roundup, Mackenzie testified on Wednesday to the harassment that she's dealt with from Ryan amid their marital woes. Her estranged husband subsequently pleaded guilty to the charge of harassment and was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days of probation during which he has to wear a GPS monitor. The publication noted that this monitor will also be used to alert Mackenzie if Ryan is nearby and in violation of the protective order she has against him.

The judge also prohibited Ryan from contacting Mackenzie and making any social media posts about her. There is an exception in place presumably so that Ryan can contact Mackenzie about the two kids whom they share together. Ryan wasn't just sentenced to probation, he was also ordered to go to inpatient rehab after being charged with possession of a controlled substance. His sentence could be reduced for good behavior after a period of six months. Several other charges against Ryan were dismissed during this hearing including possession of drug paraphernalia, stalking, and violating a protective order.

This doesn't mark the end of Ryan's legal drama. He will be due back in court on April 20 for another hearing that will concern the drug possession and harassment stories. At the moment, Ryan and Mackenzie are also in the midst of a divorce. Amid all of the social media drama, Mackenzie filed for divorce in late February. Her filing came after Ryan made a series of accusations about Mackenzie.

It all started in January when he said that "divorce was the right thing" and that Mackenzie allegedly cheated on him. After what appeared to be a brief reconciliation, Ryan continued with his social media tirade against his estranged wife. He even shared an intimate photo of Mackenzie that prompted her to go to the police. In the end, Mackenzie took action against Ryan and filed for divorce after six years of marriage.