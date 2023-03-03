New Details Surface About 'Teen Mom' Alum Ryan Edwards' Stalking Arrest

New details have surfaced when it comes to Ryan Edwards' two recent arrests for allegedly harassing and stalking estranged wife Mackenzie Edwards. After the Teen Mom alum was for arrested Wednesday the second time this year on suspicion of stalking and violating an order of protection, Us Weekly obtained details of Ryan's alleged behavior towards his ex.

After the MTV personality was arrested on Feb. 10 on suspicion of harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and order of protection violation, he was told not to have any contact with Mackenzie but reached out via text message to her just nine days later. "My god I don't haven't to live my life without you! Sorry!" he wrote on Feb. 19. Then on Feb. 23, he texted her again, writing, "For what it's worth, I'm sorry and I do miss you." Ryan also allegedly broke the court order after he contacted Mackenzie's father.

This led to Ryan's second arrest on March 1, which came just two days after Mackenzie officially filed for divorce after six years of marriage. She was also granted a restraining order and temporary custody of their two children, son Jagger, 4, and daughter Stella, 3. (Ryan is also father to 14-year-old son Bentley with ex Maci Bookout).

Prior to Ryan's February arrest, Mackenzie detailed to police a series of alleged domestic violence incidents that her husband had committed since the two married in 2017. "Arguing, Ryan punched holes in the walls and doors. [He] held me up by my neck to the wall. Threw me down in hallway and said if he could not have me no one could," Mackenzie said of an alleged January fight. She continued, "Opened pocket knife, put to my back like he was going to kill me. This was in front of children. I tried to leave, he smashed my phone, took my car keys."

In another fight a week later, Mackenzie said, "[Ryan] came into bedroom where I was laying down. Pretending like he's going to punch my face. Breaks bed with me in it. Getting in my face yelling. I went to get kids and leave. He wouldn't let me leave. Threw me down in living room. Threw menthol nicotine in my eyes."

Ryan has been arrested numerous times throughout the years for drug-related charges. In March 2018, he was arrested for violating his probation on a heroin-related charge. Then four months later, he was arrested for possession of heroin and was sentenced to a 3-month stint in prison.