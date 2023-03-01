'Teen Mom' Star Ryan Edwards' Wife Mackenzie Files for Divorce

It's officially over between Teen Mom alum Ryan Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie Edwards. On Tuesday, Us Weekly reported that Mackenzie filed for divorce after six years of marriage. This news comes weeks after Ryan was arrested for allegedly harassing his now-estranged wife.

On Monday, Mackenzie officially filed for divorce from Ryan. As Us Weekly reported, Mackenzie was also granted a restraining order against Ryan and temporary custody of their two children. For fans following along with all of the recent drama concerning the couple, this latest update might not come as too much of a shock. The strife between the pair dates back to late January when Ryan accused Mackenzie of cheating on him. At the time, he commented on an old photo that Mackenzie posted of the pair back in July 2022 and accused her of cheating on him with "other guys."

"Take wife down off this I'm not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with others guys….tomorrow can't get here fast enough!" the Teen Mom alum wrote. "[Don't] you know what happens when u lay with dogs?….wait look at who I'm talking to. And then blaming it on my addiction yea divorce is the right thing." Days later, Ryan told The Sun that he was "wrong" to post what he did. He added that they were back on positive terms and that their relationship was a "work in progress." Alas, their reconciliation wasn't meant to be.

In mid-February, Ryan was reportedly arrested for allegedly harassing Mackenzie. A day before his arrest, he criticized Mackenzie online once again. This time, he posted a photo that appeared to be of Mackenzie (whose face wasn't shown) wearing a jacket with nothing underneath it. While the image was later deleted, Mackenzie reportedly went to the police due to the photo. She reported that her estranged husband posted "revealing photos of her to his Instagram account." The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office stated, "The photographs did not show nudity, but were revealing." Mackenzie also went to the police for an order of protection against Ryan, which she was granted.

Mackenzie later claimed that Ryan contacted her father so that he could let her know that he was coming to the house to pick up his belongings. This was allegedly in violation of the protective order. There was also an outstanding warrant out against Ryan for allegedly harassing Mackenzie. As a result, he was arrested for allegedly harassing her. Additionally, Ryan is facing a charge of possession of drugs and a controlled substance.