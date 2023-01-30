'Teen Mom': Ryan Edwards Accuses Wife of Cheating, Says 'Divorce Is the Right Thing'

Teen Mom alum Ryan Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, may be heading for a split. Monsters and Critics reported that Ryan's recent social media activity points to trouble in paradise between the pair. Not only did he express his desire for a divorce, but he also accused Mackenzie of cheating on him.

It all began on Sunday morning when Ryan shared a quote about "cheater and cheating." The quote read, "I trusted you but now your words mean nothing to me, because your actions spoke the truth." He captioned the post with some words of his own, writing, "Your regret is coming… the good lord showed me what I need but not what I wanted." While Ryan didn't directly refer to Mackenzie here, he soon made it clear that he was talking about his own marriage.

Ryan later commented on an old photo that Mackenzie posted on Instagram back in July 2022. He accused Mackenzie of cheating on him with "other guys" and mentioned how he couldn't wait to not be married to her anymore. The Teen Mom alum wrote, "Take wife down off this I'm not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with others guys….tomorrow can't get here fast enough!" He added, "[Don't] you know what happens when u lay with dogs?….wait look at who I'm talking to. And then blaming it on my addiction yea divorce is the right thing."

It's unclear exactly what is going on between Ryan and Mackenzie, who wed in 2017. Fans certainly have their theories, with one person suggesting that the pair's marital issues could stem from Ryan's improved relationship with his ex, Maci Bookout, and their son, Bentley. During an interview with The Sun, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant said that Ryan and Bookout came a long way in their co-parenting relationship while on Teen Mom: Family Reunion. Despite years of drama, she said that they had "the most growth." Bryant explained, "Bentley has been at the short end of the stick, not really receiving a healthy co-parenting relationship, and it's affected his relationship with his father. And so Maci and Ryan, without giving away too much, they were able to really come to a really beautiful co-parenting medium. And Bentley also was able to witness that and be a part of that as well as [Maci's husband], Taylor [McKinney]."